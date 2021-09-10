U.S. markets closed

Down to Business With Fresh Evergreen Podcasts Listens

Evergreen Podcasts
·3 min read

Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts
Evergreen Podcasts
Evergreen Podcasts

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Podcasts is reigniting the thought leadership/business genre in the podcast industry by announcing the launch of three top-rated shows onto its podcast network: Accelerate Your Business Growth, Minter Dialogue and Leadership Junkies.

"Whether running a business, heading up sales or simply upping your leadership game at home and work, these fresh listens will spark creativity and provide actionable insight," says Brigid Coyne, Evergreen Podcasts, Production Director. "What we love about these shows is the way they meld culture and business, so you're getting those 'aha moments' in every episode. It's not the same-old business and leadership talk."

Explore these three Evergreen Podcasts favorites.

Accelerate Your Business Growth

Diane Helbig gets personal with business as an award-winning speaker, workshop facilitator, author and founder of Helbig Enterprises. Her mission is to partner with businesses to create customized growth strategies, and she shares insight on everything from sales to productivity. Business development is tough work. But listeners will find inspiration from her podcast, Accelerate Your Business Growth.

Helbig talks about what it means to sell for love. Find freedom from financial fitness. Discover what it means to be a 'Refounder.' And, learn why language is a must-have business skill. Accelerate Your Business Growth is designed for small business owners, salespeople and aspiring entrepreneurs at every stage.

Minter Dialogue

Need a shot of energy to refocus or reinvigorate your business? Minter Dial serves this up in Minter Dialogue, a leadership and branding podcast with five-star reviews from listeners who say things like, "great vibe and a fun conversationalist," and, "frontier of digital marketing." The weekly interview-style podcast features a range of curated business leaders and personalities. Dial likes to showcase people with "under-represented perspectives" and authors from across the globe, so there's always something uncommon and fresh.

Tune in to learn how to "Think Like a Band, Not a Brand," from Beavertown Brewery's marketing guru. Bestselling author Jim Knight talks about "Culture and Leadership that Rocks." And author Dr. Margie Warrell share how to "Stop Playing it Safe." Native French speakers are in luck: Minter Dialogue is available in English and Francais.

Leadership Junkies

Jeff Nischwitz and Craig Mathews are Leadership Junkies. And their podcast is all about giving people ideas to grow themselves, their teams and their businesses. Their podcast invites listeners to discover a new way of "living and leading," by sharing perspectives from risk-takers that ask the tough questions and creating "leadership ripples" that will change the way listeners approach business and life.

Learn how to start "Leading Past Your Head Trash" with guest Tish Squillaro, or find out how to "Embrace Beltless Leadership" with Tim Toterhi. The five-star rated show (Apple Podcasts) has earned rave reviews like this: "Great, focused, in-depth analysis from all angles on leadership. Whether you are someone improving your own leadership skills or an HR or leadership professional, this is one to follow."

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen's goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers. Our channels are packed with backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more. Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen's capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts. Our team is powered by knowledgeable executives, supported by rock-star talent, and backed by experienced production and broadcast professionals. Together, we're growing an engaged community.

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

MEDIA CONTACT

David Allen Moss, Chief Creative Officer

dmoss@evergreenpodcasts.com

216.544.7942

evergreenpodcasts.com



