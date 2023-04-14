Down and Feather Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 8.7 billion by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Increase in market trend of adopting high-quality bedding products is expected to bolster the demand for feather and down duvets. Surge in awareness about down and feather products among consumers is estimated to propel the popularity of these in the apparel industry.
The down and feather industry was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8.7 Bn by 2031. Introduction of non-toxic, chemical-free, and lightweight down insulation products is anticipated to accelerate down and feather market development in the next few years.
Surge in demand for environmentally-friendly raw materials in jackets and comforters is expected to augment the market size. Rise in popularity of down and feather products in apparel can be ascribed to their attractive functional characteristics such as natural insulation, excellent breathability, and lightweight nature.
Down and feather products are gaining traction among consumers to stay warm in winter. Rise in adoption of down comforters in summer is anticipated to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the down and feather market.
For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 - Download a Sample Report!
Market Snapshot:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue
USD 4.9 Bn
Estimated Value
USD 8.7 Bn
Growth Rate - CAGR
6.0 %
Forecast Period
2022-2031
No. of Pages
184 Pages
Market Segmentation
By Origin, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered
Allied Feather & Down Corp, Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG(Rohdex), Down-Lite International, Inc., Feather Industries (Canada) Limited, Hanskruchen Down Design e.K., Heinrich Häussling GmbH & Co., Kwong Lung Group, MAYA TEKSTİL SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ, Norfolk Feather Company, United Feather & Down
Key Findings of Study
Significant Demand for Down and Feather in Bedding Products: Pillows, of the various product types, is a lucrative segment of the global down and feather market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031.
Rise in demand for down and feather pillows as high-quality sleeping products is likely to bolster the market. These pillows have attracted consumers due to their hypoallergenic attributes.
Surge in Adoption of Natural Products in Apparel to Propel Market: Rise in demand for recycled fibers and other natural products is projected to strengthen the market prospects of down and feather.
Rapid increase in trend of incorporating natural fiber in apparel is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the down and feather industry. Demand for bedding products is also expected to increase rapidly in the near future. This is likely to augment the down and feather market value.
Key Drivers
Rise in demand for comfortable bedding products, such as pillows, sleeping bags, and duvets and featherbeds, is a key driver of the global down and feather market. Growth in awareness about benefits of high-quality bedding products that promote sleep is a key consumer trend that is anticipated to positively influence market evolution.
Increase in R&D in luxury apparel and surge in popularity of luxury bedding products in developing countries are likely to augment down and feather market size in the next few years.
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=14900<>
Regional Growth Dynamics
Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for down and feather. The region is anticipated to hold the leading market share from 2022 to 2031. It accounted for 30% market share in 2021.
Rise in consumer demand for comfortable bedding products made from natural materials is expected to offer significant revenue opportunities to companies. Surge in utilization of down and feather products in apparel is also estimated to propel the market in Asia Pacific.
Europe and North America are projected to offer lucrative business opportunities to manufacturers of down and feather products during the forecast period. Rise in usage of down and feather in apparel is anticipated to propel the market value in the region.
Increase in trend of demand for comfortable pillows and bedding products among consumers in Europe is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to companies operating in the region.
Competition Landscape
The market landscape is consolidated, with small number of large-sized manufacturers accounting for majority share. Leading players are spending significantly on the development of novel products to defend their market share. Mergers & acquisitions and product innovations are key competitive strategies.
Prominent players operating in the down and feather market are Allied Feather & Down Corp., (ROHDEX) Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co.KG., ROHDEX Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co.KG, Feather Industries (Canada) Limited, HANSKRUCHEN Naturdaunen, Heinrich Haussling GmBH & Co., and Kwong Lung Group.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=14900
Down and Feather Market Segmentation
By Origin
Duck
Goose
By Product Type
Pillows
Comforters
Beddings
Apparel
By Distribution Channel
Online
Company-owned Websites
E-commerce Websites
Offline
Specialty Stores
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Regions
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports : -
Baby Skincare Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031
Body Worn Insect Repellent Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031
Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031
Cargo Insurance Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031
Preserved Flower Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031
Wooden Toys Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031
Smart Bathroom Market Size | Industry Report, 2020-2031
Pressure-mounted Baby Gates Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031
Medical Mattress Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031
Kitchen Knives Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031
Jet Hand Dryer Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031
Kitchen Knives Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031
Jet Hand Dryer Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
SOURCE: Transparency Market Research Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749235/Down-and-Feather-Market-is-Anticipated-to-Hold-a-Share-of-US-87-billion-by-2031-Says-Transparency-Market-Research