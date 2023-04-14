Down and Feather Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 8.7 billion by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - Increase in market trend of adopting high-quality bedding products is expected to bolster the demand for feather and down duvets. Surge in awareness about down and feather products among consumers is estimated to propel the popularity of these in the apparel industry.

Transparency Market Research inc., Friday, April 14, 2023, Press release picture

The down and feather industry was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8.7 Bn by 2031. Introduction of non-toxic, chemical-free, and lightweight down insulation products is anticipated to accelerate down and feather market development in the next few years.

Surge in demand for environmentally-friendly raw materials in jackets and comforters is expected to augment the market size. Rise in popularity of down and feather products in apparel can be ascribed to their attractive functional characteristics such as natural insulation, excellent breathability, and lightweight nature.

Down and feather products are gaining traction among consumers to stay warm in winter. Rise in adoption of down comforters in summer is anticipated to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the down and feather market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 4.9 Bn Estimated Value USD 8.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.0 % Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 184 Pages Market Segmentation By Origin, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Allied Feather & Down Corp, Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG(Rohdex), Down-Lite International, Inc., Feather Industries (Canada) Limited, Hanskruchen Down Design e.K., Heinrich Häussling GmbH & Co., Kwong Lung Group, MAYA TEKSTİL SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ, Norfolk Feather Company, United Feather & Down

Key Findings of Study

Significant Demand for Down and Feather in Bedding Products: Pillows, of the various product types, is a lucrative segment of the global down and feather market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in demand for down and feather pillows as high-quality sleeping products is likely to bolster the market. These pillows have attracted consumers due to their hypoallergenic attributes.

Surge in Adoption of Natural Products in Apparel to Propel Market: Rise in demand for recycled fibers and other natural products is projected to strengthen the market prospects of down and feather.

Rapid increase in trend of incorporating natural fiber in apparel is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the down and feather industry. Demand for bedding products is also expected to increase rapidly in the near future. This is likely to augment the down and feather market value.

Key Drivers

Rise in demand for comfortable bedding products, such as pillows, sleeping bags, and duvets and featherbeds, is a key driver of the global down and feather market. Growth in awareness about benefits of high-quality bedding products that promote sleep is a key consumer trend that is anticipated to positively influence market evolution.

Increase in R&D in luxury apparel and surge in popularity of luxury bedding products in developing countries are likely to augment down and feather market size in the next few years.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for down and feather. The region is anticipated to hold the leading market share from 2022 to 2031. It accounted for 30% market share in 2021.

Rise in consumer demand for comfortable bedding products made from natural materials is expected to offer significant revenue opportunities to companies. Surge in utilization of down and feather products in apparel is also estimated to propel the market in Asia Pacific.

Europe and North America are projected to offer lucrative business opportunities to manufacturers of down and feather products during the forecast period. Rise in usage of down and feather in apparel is anticipated to propel the market value in the region.

Increase in trend of demand for comfortable pillows and bedding products among consumers in Europe is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to companies operating in the region.

Competition Landscape

The market landscape is consolidated, with small number of large-sized manufacturers accounting for majority share. Leading players are spending significantly on the development of novel products to defend their market share. Mergers & acquisitions and product innovations are key competitive strategies.

Prominent players operating in the down and feather market are Allied Feather & Down Corp., (ROHDEX) Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co.KG., ROHDEX Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co.KG, Feather Industries (Canada) Limited, HANSKRUCHEN Naturdaunen, Heinrich Haussling GmBH & Co., and Kwong Lung Group.

Down and Feather Market Segmentation

By Origin

Duck

Goose

By Product Type

Pillows

Comforters

Beddings

Apparel

By Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Regions

North America

Europe

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

