Down and feather Market sales will grow at a 6.0 % CAGR to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increase in adoption of products manufactured using natural materials is expected to fuel business opportunities in the down and feather market

The pillows segment accounted for prominent share of the market in 2021

Rise in utilization of down and feather in apparel industries of Asia Pacific is propelling the regional market

WILMINGTOM, Del., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global down and feather market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, as per market outlook presented in a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Prevalence of sleep-related health issues has increased in the past few years owing to hectic lifestyles and rise in mental and physical stress of individuals. Rise in understanding among people about the importance of good sleep has resulted in increased demand for superior-quality bedding products manufactured using down and feathers. High adoption of mattresses, pillows, and comforters produced using down and feather in order to ensure comfortable sleep is expected to boost market demand during the forecast period.

Down and Feather Market: Key Findings

Down and feathers are increasingly utilized in the production of comforters, pillows, apparel, and bedding. Demand for down and feather pillows among these has increased in the past few years owing to their hypoallergenic properties and the ability to offer good quality sleep. According to the TMR study, the pillows segment is expected to advance at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Demand for down and feather is rising in different end-use industries owing to their numerous advantages, such as insulating properties and softness. Moreover, people are increasingly inclining toward products manufactured using eco-friendly materials owing to rise in awareness about environmental concerns and many disadvantages associated with usage of products made utilizing chemicals and other hazardous materials. These factors are supporting the business growth, as per the TMR study that provides important insights on historical and current market trends.

Popularity of comforters and warm jackets made using down and feathers has increased in the past few years. Furthermore, demand for different types of warm clothing, such as blankets, winter jackets, sleeping bags, and couches, produced using down and feather materials is high in countries with cold temperatures. Key factor driving this trend include several advantages, such as thermal insulation and breathability, of natural materials such as down and feather.

Market players are increasing the production of washable, lightweight, and chemical-free jackets in order to cater to rising demand from end-users. Furthermore, companies are strengthening their manufacturing capabilities in premium down and feather winter wear, comforters, and jackets to fulfill the demand from urban population. Such factors, in turn, are driving overall industry growth.

Down and Feather Market: Growth Drivers

Rapid expansion of the apparel industry is expected to fuel business opportunities in the down and feather market

Increasing demand for bedding products offering high level of comfort is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global down and feather market during the forecast period owing to rise in consumer preference for natural bedding products

Expansion of the apparel industry in North America and Europe is expected to generate sizable market demand during the forecast period

Competition Landscape

Companies are collaborating with other players in order to expand their businesses in new regions and strengthen their product portfolios

They are also using strategies of merger and acquisition to maintain their leading market positions

Players are increasing investments in R&D activities in order to develop next-generation products and luxury apparel

Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are:

Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG(Rohdex)

Allied Feather & Down Corp

Feather Industries (Canada) Limited

Down-Lite International, Inc.

Heinrich Häussling GmbH & Co.

Hanskruchen Down Design e.K.

MAYA TEKSTİL SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ

Kwong Lung Group

United Feather & Down

Norfolk Feather Company

Down and Feather Market Segmentation

By Origin

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region

