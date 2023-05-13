Down payments are dropping as homebuyers muddle through a ‘complicated budget dance’

As inflation cools down and the Fed signals its series of hikes to the federal funds rate may finally come to an end, mortgage rates have fallen to their lowest level in five weeks.

Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater calls this shift in rates “a welcome departure from the record increases of last year.”

Khater explains that while inflation remains elevated, its rate of growth has moderated and is expected to slow down over the rest of 2023.

“This should bode well for the trajectory of mortgage rates over the long-term.”

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed rate slipped to 6.35% this week, compared to last week’s average of 6.39%. A year ago at this time, the rate averaged 5.30%.

Nadia Evangelou, senior economist at the National Association of Realtors, notes that while accelerating rent prices remain the biggest contributor to inflation, the pace at which they’re increasing seems to be slowing down.

As inflation cools in future months, she says, mortgage rates should fall as well.

“This could bring some sighs of relief to many buyers,” writes Evangelou.

“With a 6% mortgage rate, more Americans can afford to purchase the median-priced home by putting down less than 20%.”

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate on a 15-year home loan also decreased incrementally from 5.76% to 5.75% this week. This time a year ago, the 15-year fixed-rate averaged 4.48%.

Realtor.com economist Jiayi Xu says sellers are facing another issue triggered by inflation: increasing home improvement costs prior to selling.

A recent survey from Realtor.com revealed improving homes is a top concern for sellers. In March, the household furnishing and supplies index climbed 5.8% over the prior year while overall inflation was 5%.

“While this issue primarily affects sellers, buyers may also suffer the consequences, as the high cost of home repairs are likely to be passed on to them in the end,” Xu adds.

Down payments have decreased compared to last year

While buyers who saved up during the pandemic put down bigger payments in the second quarter of 2022, rising mortgage rates and home prices in the following months caused buyers to cut back to accommodate their monthly payments.

Americans’ savings fell from 13.4% in February 2021 to 4.6% in February 2023, according to Realtor.com. And, as a result, the average down payment dropped from 13.6% in 2022 to 13% in the first quarter of 2023.

While the median down payment dollar amount peaked in the second quarter of 2022 at $30,400, it fell to $24,100 in the first quarter of this year.

Hannah Jones, economic research analyst at Realtor.com, says buyers face “a complicated budget dance.”

“Buyers are tasked with weighing how much they can afford to put down on a house, how much they are willing to take out as a mortgage, and then must set their budget accordingly.”

Mortgage applications increase with dip in rates

Demand for mortgages swelled 6.3% from last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

Refinance activity moved up 10% from the previous week as well, although it remains 44% lower than the same week a year ago.

“Mortgage applications responded positively to a drop in rates last week, as the Fed signaled a potential pause at the current level for the federal funds rate in anticipation of inflation slowing and tightening financial conditions that will slow economic and job growth,” says Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA.

“Lower rates from week to week have helped buyers in the market, but limited for-sale inventory remains a challenge for many homebuyers.”

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.