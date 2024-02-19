Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of A$0.06

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) will pay a dividend of A$0.06 on the 11th of April. This takes the annual payment to 2.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Downer EDI's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. While Downer EDI is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 14%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.22 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.13. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.1% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Over the past five years, it looks as though Downer EDI's EPS has declined at around 46% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Downer EDI is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. See if the 7 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Is Downer EDI not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

