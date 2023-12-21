The downfall of the Nigerian mobile tycoon who tried to buy Sheffield United

45-year-old Mmobuosi has been accused by the US Securities and Exchange Commission of perpetrating an ongoing fraud of ‘staggering’ proportions - Dosy Mmobuosi Foundation

Dozy Mmobuosi was riding high. Photographed for the cover of GQ Africa a year ago, he was pictured leaning forward thoughtfully, hands clasped, billed as the “tech entrepreneur changing the face of agriculture”.

His business, Tingo Mobile, had started out providing mobile phones to rural farmers in Nigeria. But within just a few years, it had grown into a multibillion-dollar empire with a listing on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange.

To cap it all, the London-based tycoon soon revealed he was bidding to buy the Premier League football team Sheffield United – lining him up to become the only black majority owner of a top-flight team.

There was just one small problem: Mmobuosi’s businesses, as they were commonly understood, may never have existed.

That is the extraordinary claim made this week by American regulators, who accused the 45-year-old Nigerian businessman – real name, Mmobuosi Odogwu Banye – of perpetrating an ongoing fraud of “staggering” proportions.

At its peak last year, his publicly traded company, Tingo Inc, was valued at $7.23bn (£5.7bn), according to Bloomberg data.

Yet according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the entire enterprise was a Potemkin business. It was built almost entirely on a mountain of sham documents, created to dupe Mmobuosi’s auditors and investors, court filings say.

The allegations, if proven, are a stunning indictment of the ease with which stock market investors were duped by a business conjured out of “thin air”. They also raise troubling questions for regulators and auditors, who spotted red flags only after huge sums of money had already changed hands.

“Beginning in at least 2019, Mmobuosi created fake financial statements and forged supporting material to falsely portray Tingo Mobile as a thriving and profitable enterprise with hundreds of millions of annual revenue, profit and available cash,” court documents filed by SEC said.

“In reality, throughout 2019, the company had no meaningful operations or customers and about $15 in its bank account.”

Alarm bells around Tingo were first sounded in June, by a small firm called Hindenburg Research.

Hindenburg is a short seller, the kind of activist investor that scours markets looking for companies that seem too good to be true.

This playbook typically involves carrying out in-depth research in search of anything that undermines what the business says publicly about itself.

If they find something sufficiently concerning, the short seller will place large bets against the company’s shares, publish its findings and wait to make a killing when the stock craters.

Hindenburg’s note on Tingo Group was a classic of the genre. It described Mmobuosi’s business – which allegedly spanned telecoms, food production and e-commerce – as “an exceptionally obvious scam”.

Tingo Mobile claimed to serve 12m customers, the backbone of which were millions of Nigerian farmers. Yet when Hindenburg attempted to contact them, they denied having anything to do with Mmobuosi’s business.

Further checks with regulators revealed there was no record of Tingo being a licensed mobile operator either, Hindenburg said, while a visit to the company’s office in Lagos uncovered “only a handful of employees and a sign posted on its door by federal authorities stating that the company is delinquent on its tax obligations”.

There were other signs suggesting Tingo might not be what it seemed. For example, Hindenburg found Mmobuosi claimed to hold a PhD in rural advancement from a Malaysian university but no record of this seemed to exist.

In 2019, he also announced plans to launch his own airline, urging customers to “fly with Tingo Airlines today” alongside pictures of Tingo-branded planes. It later emerged, however, that the planes were owned by other carriers and had Tingo’s logo photoshopped onto them.

Similarly, in February 2023, the company hosted a Nigerian minister for a groundbreaking ceremony for the opening of a $1.6bn food processing facility – but a picture the company said was a computer-generated design for the scheme was actually revealed to be a stock graphic of an oil refinery.

Another deal the company announced was with Evtec Energy, a UK-based project manager hired to build solar panels for the food processing plant. But filings on Companies House say Evtec Energy is “dormant” and had zero cash as of March.

“Overall, we think Tingo is a worthless and brazen fraud that should serve as a humiliating embarrassment for all involved,” Hindenburg wrote. “We do not expect the company will be long for this world.”

Shares in two of Mmobuosi’s companies plunged 48pc and 81pc following the report.

Tingo said in August that it had appointed outside legal teams to investigate Hindenburg’s report, much of which it disputed.

It said the lawyers had checked and confirmed its financials and stood by claims that it provided millions of phones to Nigerian farmers.

Meanwhile, after its own investigation, the SEC has since accused Mmobuosi and three of his companies – Tingo International Holdings, Agri-Fintech Holdings and Tingo Group – of overstating their revenues, expenses, profits and assets to enable a huge fraud.

It says Mmobuosi “fraudulently” orchestrated sales of his companies.

First, in 2021 when Tingo International Holdings – a US holding company he created – sold his mobile business to Agri-Fintech. And then again in 2022, when Agri-Fintech sold Tingo Mobile to Nasdaq-listed Tingo Group.

Both deals were accomplished through all-stock mergers and valued Tingo Mobile at more than $1bn.

To maintain the alleged ruse that his business was real, Mmobuosi is accused of creating fake bank statements, ledgers, and documents that were submitted to auditors and other parties to back up falsified financial statements.

He is even said to have created websites for imaginary suppliers and customers before using their email addresses to respond to queries about Tingo from auditors.

“These material misstatements created the false impression that Tingo Mobile was a thriving, multimillion-dollar business when in fact its operations and earnings were fabricated – causing significant, artificial overvaluation of the companies’ shares and Mmobuosi’s controlling stake in them,” the SEC’s court filings say.

The fraud allowed Mmobuosi to amass shares ostensibly worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the claims add, and the tycoon has been seeking to liquidate them.

Between May and July this year alone, he is said to have reaped $2m from selling stock in Tingo Group using a Swiss bank account.

He has also sold $10.4m worth of shares in Agri-Fintech and has “misappropriated assets” worth at least another $26m, including a $10m inter-company loan paid directly to his personal bank account.

Some of his money was splashed on luxury cars, travel on private jets and his attempt to buy Sheffield United, which garnered attention from British newspapers.

In London, Mmobuosi also promoted a charity, the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation, which claimed to campaign for equal access to healthcare in Africa.

The foundation was launched at a glitzy event in the Dorchester Hotel in September last year, compèred by the British-Congolese comedian Eddie Kadi.

Congolese comedian Eddie Kadi (left) compèred the launch event of the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation in London - Guy Levy/PA

A video on YouTube appears to show Mmobuosi, dressed in a tuxedo, glad-handing guests as musicians play in the background.

On Wednesday, staff at the Dorchester said they did not recognise Mmobuosi when shown his picture. “No one knows anything,” one employee told the Telegraph.

The SEC suspended trading in Tingo Group shares on November 14.

Tingo Group, which could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, has previously said it will “fully cooperate” with authorities “with the goal of achieving the resumption of trading in the company’s securities at the earliest opportunity”.

