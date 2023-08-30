Downgrade: Here's How This Analyst Sees PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) Performing In The Near Term

Market forces rained on the parade of PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) shareholders today, when the covering analyst downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from PMB Technology Berhad's lone analyst is for revenues of RM1.1b in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a reasonable 2.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to be RM0.024, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM1.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.21 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analyst is a lot more bearish about PMB Technology Berhad's prospects, administering a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

View our latest analysis for PMB Technology Berhad

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analyst has cut their price target 69% to RM1.11.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that PMB Technology Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 30% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while PMB Technology Berhad's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. There was also a drop in their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of PMB Technology Berhad.

Story continues

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with PMB Technology Berhad, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.