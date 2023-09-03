Downgrade: Here's How This Analyst Sees Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER) Performing In The Near Term

The analyst covering Yenher Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YENHER) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analyst seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following this downgrade, Yenher Holdings Berhad's solitary analyst are forecasting 2023 revenues to be RM344m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to ascend 14% to RM0.082. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM387m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.096 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a real cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analyst has cut their price target 8.8% to RM1.03.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 24% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 1.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Yenher Holdings Berhad's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that the analyst has reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Yenher Holdings Berhad. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Yenher Holdings Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Yenher Holdings Berhad.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

