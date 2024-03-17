Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Performing In The Near Term

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering MaxCyte is for revenues of US$35m in 2024, implying an uneasy 16% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 33% to US$0.48 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$40m and losses of US$0.43 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

AIM:MXCT Earnings and Revenue Growth March 17th 2024

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$9.78, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 16% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 19% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 18% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - MaxCyte is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that MaxCyte's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling in light of the downgrade but, with a serious decline expected this year, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were a bit wary of MaxCyte.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple MaxCyte analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

