Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Performing In The Near Term

Today is shaping up negative for Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 13% to US$3.57 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Mondee Holdings from its four analysts is for revenues of US$252m in 2024 which, if met, would be a sizeable 29% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 61% to US$0.34. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$319m and US$0.20 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 40% to US$6.05, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Mondee Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 22% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 35% p.a. growth over the last three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Mondee Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Mondee Holdings.

