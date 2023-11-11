Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Performing In The Near Term

Today is shaping up negative for SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the eight analysts covering SSR Mining, is for revenues of US$1.3b in 2024, which would reflect a small 3.1% reduction in SSR Mining's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 45% to US$0.58 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.77 in 2024. The forecasts seem less optimistic after the new consensus numbers, with lower sales estimates and making a pretty serious decline to earnings per share forecasts.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$18.21 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SSR Mining at US$23.78 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.63. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.5% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 23% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - SSR Mining is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for SSR Mining. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on SSR Mining after the downgrade.

