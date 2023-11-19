Downgrade: What You Need To Know About The Latest Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) Forecasts

The analyst covering Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment recently, with the stock price up a notable 27% to US$3.31 in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment's sole analyst is for revenues of US$40m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a major 95% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 16% per share from last year to US$8.70. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$50m and US$8.44 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target fell 56% to US$12.00, with the analyst clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analyst is definitely expecting Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 71% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 27% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst increased their loss per share estimates for next year. While the analyst did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment after today.

