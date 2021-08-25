U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

Downhole Drilling Tools Market from Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry to grow by $ 7.56 bn during 2021-2025|17,000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

Downhole Drilling Tools Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry

Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., and NOV Inc. will emerge as major downhole drilling tools market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the downhole drilling tools market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 4.73% while registering an incremental growth of $ 7.56 bn during 2021-2025. The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020.

Attractive Opportunities with Downhole Drilling Tools Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Downhole Drilling Tools Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes. The industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, while the market will have an Indirect impact due to the pandemic.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Reports that might interest you:

Drilling Bits Market in Oil and Gas Industry by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Downhole Tools Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Top 3 Downhole Drilling Tools Market Participants:

Baker Hughes Co.

The company offers downhole drilling products such as Retrievable bridge plugs, STONE WALL V0-rated well barriers, and Cement retainers.

Halliburton Co.

The company offers downhole drilling products such as Rotary Steerable Drilling and Turbine Drilling.

NOV Inc.

The company offers downhole drilling products such as Agitator, Bowen, and Vector Series 50.

Get report snapshot to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/downhole-drilling-tools-market-industry-analysis

Downhole Drilling Tools Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Downhole drilling tools market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    o Tubulars
    o Deflection And Downhole Motors
    o Casing And Cementing Tools
    o Drill Bits
    o Others

  • Application
    o Onshore
    o Offshore

  • Geography
    o North America
    o MEA
    o APAC
    o Europe
    o South America

The downhole drilling tools market is driven by the increase in oil and gas E and P activities. In addition, other factors such as the increase in energy demand, new exploration policies, increase in Deepwater and ultra-Deepwater upstream projects, surge in demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs, and a considerable decline in cost of raw materials are expected to trigger the downhole drilling tools market toward witnessing a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period.

Plan and Strengthen your business and marketing strategies:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44267

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/downhole-drilling-tools-market-from-oil--gas-equipment--services-industry-to-grow-by--7-56-bn-during-2021-202517-000-technavio-reports-301361867.html

SOURCE Technavio

