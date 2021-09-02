U.S. markets open in 4 hours

Downhole Tools Market to Rise at 8.6% CAGR till 2027; Huge Investment in Hydrocarbon Exploration Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Leading companies in the downhole tools market are National Oilwell Varco (United States), Schoeller-Bleckmann Sales (United States), Weatherford (Switzerland), Core Laboratories (Netherlands), Baker Hughes (United States), Hunting PLC (United Kingdom), Schlumberger (United States), RPC, Inc. (United States), APS Technology Inc. (United States), Flotek Industries, Inc. (United States), TechnipFMC (United Kingdom), United Drilling Tools Ltd (India), Rival Downhole Tools (United States) and others

Pune, India, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global downhole tools market size is projected to reach USD 5.30 billion by 2027. The increasing hydrocarbon exploration activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Downhole Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Tool Type (Drilling Tools, Pressure & Flow Control Tools, Handling Tools, Impurity Control Tools, and Others), By Application (Well Drilling, Well Completion, Well Intervention, Well Production, Formation & Evaluation), By Location (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater}) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 4.06 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/downhole-tools-market-102777

List of companies profiled in the report:

  • National Oilwell Varco (United States)

  • Schoeller-Bleckmann Sales (United States)

  • Weatherford (Switzerland)

  • Core Laboratories (Netherlands)

  • Baker Hughes (United States)

  • Hunting PLC (United Kingdom)

  • Schlumberger (United States)

  • RPC, Inc. (United States)

  • APS Technology Inc. (United States)

  • Flotek Industries, Inc. (United States)

  • TechnipFMC (United Kingdom)

  • United Drilling Tools Ltd (India)

  • Rival Downhole Tools (United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

8.6 %

2027 Value Projection

USD 5.30 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 4.06 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Size, Share,Tool Type, Application,Geography

Growth Drivers

Extensive Drilling Activities to Brighten the Market Prospects

Spurring Economic Activities to Prove Beneficial for the Market

Development of Unconventional Hydrocarbon to Provide Impetus to Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Subdued Economic Activities and Uncertainty in the Market WillHalt Growth

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/downhole-tools-market-102777

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Downhole tools are equipment used in oil and gas exploration activities, particularly for drilling. The equipment is also used for well intervention and workover activities. The massive global demand for oil and gas as well as hydrocarbon has led to a wider adoption for the devices across the world. The rising demand for oil and gas has attracted massive investments from large scale companies. The presence of several large scale companies will subsequently contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The increasing hydrocarbon exploration activities, coupled with the emphasis on the use of sustainable energy will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The ability of downhole tools to minimize the overall costs associated with oil and gas drilling activities will contribute to the growing adoption for the devices across the world.

Despite the Negativities, Few Companies Still Continuing Drilling Activities

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Although the coronavirus outbreak has had a negative influence on the overall market, the constant need for resources such as oil and gas will prove beneficial for large scale companies. In March 2020, Maersk Drilling secured a new contract for the offshore project in Egypt. The company announced that it secured a one-well contract for the semi-submersible rig Maersk Discoverer. The contract is said to be worth an estimated USD 3.8 million. The company is hopeful that the coronavirus outbreak will not affect its operations and plans to begin work in the March 2020. Maersk’s latest contract for offshore drilling in Egypt will not just benefit the company, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/downhole-tools-market-102777

North America to Witness Significant Growth; Emphasis on Hydrocarbon Exploration Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is likely to emerge as the dominant region. The increasing emphasis on exploration of hydrocarbon reserves will aid the growth of the market in this region. Due to the high potential that hydrocarbons present, several large scale companies are focused on exploration of hydrocarbon and research activities associated with the same, with a bid to acquiring a wider consumer base. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 1.47 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Although the market will witness a slight downfall in 2019, newer opportunities will help the market recover after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control. The market in Asia Pacific derives growth from the constantly rising population and the subsequently rising demand for oil and gas resources in numerous countries across this region.

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Maersk Drilling announced that it has received an early contract termination for two rigs. BG International Limited terminated the contract for the semi-submersible Maersk Developer with immediate effect.

Quick Buy - Downhole Tools Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102777

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil and Gas Industry

    • Steps Taken by Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunity and Challenges due to Outbreak

  • Global Downhole Tools Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Tool Type

      • Drilling Tools

      • Pressure & Flow Control Tools

      • Handling Tools

      • Impurity Control Tools

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Well Drilling

      • Well Completion

      • Well Intervention

      • Well Production

      • Formation & Evaluation

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Location

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

        • Shallow Water

        • Deepwater

        • Ultra-Deepwater

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Downhole Tools Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Tool Type

      • Drilling Tools

      • Pressure & Flow Control Tools

      • Handling Tools

      • Impurity Control Tools

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Well Drilling

      • Well Completion

      • Well Intervention

      • Well Production

      • Formation & Evaluation

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Location

      • Onshore

      • Offshore

        • Shallow Water

        • Deepwater

        • Ultra-Deepwater

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/downhole-tools-market-102777

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Location (Onshore, Offshore), By Service (Inspection, Cleaning, Repair, and Refurbishment), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Drilling Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Directional Drilling {Measurement While Drilling, Logging While Drilling, Rotary Steerable System, Gyro Drilling, Magnetic Drilling, and Others} and Non-Directional Drilling), By Application (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater, and Ultra-Deepwater}), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Water Exploration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Fuel Dispenser Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fuel Type (Petrol/Gasoline, Diesel, CNG, and Others), By Dispenser System (Submersible System and Suction System), By Flow Meter (Mechanical and Electronic), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Managed Pressure Drilling Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Technology (Constant Bottom Hole Pressure, Pressurized Mud Cap Drilling, and Dual Gradient), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By End Use (Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and Dedicated Storage), By Capture Source (Chemicals, Natural Gas Processing, Power Generation, Fertilizers Production, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/downhole-tools-market-9913


