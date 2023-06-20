Downing Street dismisses Gove’s call for long-term mortgage deals

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has ruled out a relief package for mortgage borrowers, arguing that it could prolong the 'inflationary agony' - Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

No 10 has insisted it will not interfere in the mortgage market after Michael Gove called for longer-term fixed rate deals amid fears that millions of borrowers are at risk of default.

Downing Street said it had no plans to push lenders to change the products they offer borrowers, although Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, has called bank chiefs to attend a meeting in Number 11 on Friday to discuss their plans to support struggling homeowners.

It came as the average two-year fixed rate mortgage hit 6.07pc on Tuesday amid concerns the Bank of England has lost its grip on inflation and will have to raise interest rates again on Thursday.

Analysts at Capital Economics said if this rate is maintained for several years it would trigger a 25pc drop in house prices.

Senior Treasury and Number 10 figures sought to face down calls for a more interventionist approach on Tuesday after Mr Gove said earlier in the week the Government should push for 25-year fixed deals so that borrowers can be protected from short-term changes in rates.

Mr Hunt has rejected pressure to spend money to help mortgage borrowers arguing it could worsen “inflationary agony”.

Asked in parliament about the possibility of reviving mortgage interest tax relief, the Chancellor said: “Those kind of schemes, which involve injecting large amounts of cash into the economy, right now would be inflationary. Much as we sympathise with the difficulties, and we will do everything we can to help people seeing their mortgage costs are going up, we won’t do anything that means we prolonged inflation.”

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove suggested that longer-term mortgage deals could reduce instability in the housing market - Lucy North/PA Wire

Government borrowing costs fell sharply as a result, taking the interest rate on two-year bonds back below 5pc as investors predicted this approach would help to curtail inflation. The yield on 10-year gilts fell below 4.5pc

Speaking to the Telegraph on Monday, Mr Gove said that other countries offer “long term, fixed rate mortgages, so you don’t get the oscillation of how much you pay every two or five years, but you have certainty over as long as 25 years on what you pay”.

He added: “I think that is something we should look at.”

However, Whitehall sources suggested there are no plans for an intervention in the market in the immediate future.

A spokesman for Number 10 said “mortgage deals are a matter for banks in which the Government does not seek to interfere”.

Encouraging the growth of longer-term fixed-rate mortgages was a commitment in the Tories’ 2019 manifesto. Downing St and Treasury sources said it was an idea that might be returned to eventually when markets have calmed, although interest rates are likely to remain high for many months yet.

Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, told Parliament that “it is certainly my objective for us to see the broadest range of choices for householders and for their own individual patterns in the market”. However, he added that “the constraining factor is consumer demand”, with few homeowners taking out those long-term fixed rate loans which are currently available on the market.

Mr Hunt is to meet the bosses of high street lenders on Friday, where they can expect to be pushed to do more to help families in arrears on loans, and to find ways to ease the burden on those who might run into trouble with their debts.

Possible ideas include an agreement that receiving help with mortgage paying should have little or no impact on someone’s credit rating, and an agreement people should be able to reverse a decision to lengthen the length of their mortgage rate when their finances improve. Others have called on the banks to stop increasing their margins: that is the gap between what lenders are charged and savers paid.

Benjamin Nabarro, chief UK economist at Citi, said “political and economic pressure” meant banks themselves were likely to offer additional support by the end of this week.

While Mr Nabarro said the response was likely to be voluntary, he added: “In reality the distinction is something of a grey area given the pressure the government can bring to bear on commercial banks – especially with respect to taxation and reserve remuneration.”

Citi said options include payment holidays akin to those introduced during the first phase of the pandemic, and targeted interest relief for those on low incomes, similar to what is offered in Spain.

Madrid allows families earning less than €25,200 (£21,400) to restructure mortgages at a lower interest rate over a five-year grace period and delay payments without being charged late fees.

However, the move led Santander, Spain’s biggest lender, to warn that it would cut back lending to the wider economy as a result.

Mr Nabarro said: “Given the immediate inflationary challenge, we think the optimal policy mix is likely to be tighter fiscal and more measured monetary policy.

“For the second time in 12 months, the government seems at risk of pushing the UK further from such a path.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.