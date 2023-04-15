Downing Street fuels anti-business fears as flagship group is scrapped

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets apprentices and staff during a visit to the Caterpillar factory - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Rishi Sunak is poised to scrap Boris Johnson's flagship business council amid growing concerns from senior executives that Downing Street is turning its back on the private sector.

The council – made up of a string of blue chip leaders and intended to provide “frank feedback” on policy decisions – last met in February and has become increasingly irrelevant, sources said.

The looming decision to abolish it has fuelled fears that the Prime Minister and Chancellor are ignoring businesses' concerns over rising taxes and red tape.

In an attempt to reset relations, Mr Sunak has hired a former investment banker to be his new business czar and will host a select gathering of bosses at an event called the Business Connect conference next week.

However, executives are concerned that the Prime Minister is only interested in tech companies as Downing Street attempts to build a British version of Silicon Valley.

A source said: “There is a general sense that there is a lack of business engagement.

“If you are a tech unicorn, you can get as much access as you want.”

Meanwhile, slower growth parts of the “real economy” such as retail have been “put on the Cinderella heap”, they added.

Industry figures are understood to be frustrated at Mr Sunak’s decision to abandon the open door approach adopted during the Covid crisis, when leaders had relatively easy access to then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson hosting the Prime Ministers Business Council - Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street

Downing Street is now reverting to the more hierarchical pre-pandemic system where companies were forced to engage with government departments rather than directly with No 10, they said.

It follows widespread unhappiness about the Government's decision to increase corporation tax from 19pc to 25pc in the teeth of an economic downturn.

Downing Street sources last night explained that the Business Connect conference, further details of which are being closely guarded, was not a replacement for Mr Johnson’s business council. It is thought that only 20 to 30 executives have been invited.

They insisted that it would be wrong to say that “Rishi had shut the door” to business leaders, adding: “His big priority is growing the economy and business engagement is at the heart of it”.

Initially called the “Build Back Better Business Council” when it was launched in January 2021, Mr Johnson's business council was hailed as a way of leveraging business leaders’ knowledge and experience to better manage the economy.

Meeting quarterly, Mr Johnson said it would “provide an important forum for frank feedback” with membership changed every 12 months.

The council’s first iteration included Bernard Looney, BP chief executive; Dame Sharon White, chairman of John Lewis; Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT; and Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways.

They were replaced by Whitbread chief executive Alison Britain; Amanda Blanc, the head of Aviva; and Charlie Nunn, chief executive of Lloyds bank.

Announcing the new cohort in February 2022, Mr Johnson said: “Harnessing the extraordinary powers of our new Business Council, together we will knuckle down on creating new high skilled, high wage jobs, driving innovation in science and tech, and mobilising investment to deliver the green industrial revolution – all while levelling up and securing the UK as the best place to do business.”

The perceived importance of the council diminished following Mr Johnson’s decision to step down as Prime Minister.

Its third meeting last autumn under Liz Truss was delayed and did not materialise.

The final meeting was in February, according to two members of the committee.

Last week it emerged that French former Morgan Stanley executive Franck Petitgas had been appointed as Mr Sunak’s new business and investment adviser.

He is expected to take a different approach to Mr Johnson’s business adviser, the political lobbyist Alex Hickman, who was well-regarded owing to his willingness to facilitate meetings with the Prime Minister, sources said.

The engagement between business leaders and the Government has been further complicated by the recent scandal engulfing the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), dubbed Britain’s biggest business lobby group.

Until recently, the CBI has led much direct engagement with senior figures within Downing Street.

But the Government is pausing engagement by ministers and senior officials with the CBI until investigations into alleged sexual misconduct are concluded – cutting off one of the few key lines – albeit indirect – into No 10 left to top executives.

A spokesman for No 10 said: “One of the Prime Minister’s five priorities is to grow the economy and the Business Connect conference later this month is just one of a number of ways the Government is engaging with key businesses and entrepreneurs across the UK to deliver on that ambition.”