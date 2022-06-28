How to download songs on Spotify? Take your music offline with you

Long gone are the days when downloading music took hours, navigating through the traps of malware-infested pop-ups to finally have music on your computer or phone. Music fans no longer need to spend hours searching for a song and downloading it through questionable websites. Applications such as Spotify and Apple Music have made it easy, quick and efficient when it comes to listening to music on a whim, even without Wi-Fi or data.

According to Statista, Spotify’s users have increased tenfold from early 2015 to 2022 with 182 million Premium listeners worldwide as of June 2022, showing the music streaming app’s popularity — even for the paid version. The one feature that makes having a Spotify Premium worth it is its download option.

You don’t need to use up your precious wireless data when listening to Spotify in your vehicle. Instead, download what you want to listen to while still at home on your Wi-Fi.

Stuck with a Spotify username?: Here's how to change your Spotify display name.

Spotify Pie Chart: How to see the new feature allowing users to see their top genres, artists

How to download songs on Spotify

Whether you’re preparing for a long flight or a cross-country road trip, having your favorite songs or albums downloaded is a must. And with Spotify Premium, that’s an easy task.

Open Spotify on your iPhone or Android phone. Log in to your account if not logged in already. At the bottom, click on Search and use the search bar to look for the song or album you want to download. If it’s an album or a playlist, as soon as you click on them, you can find the Download symbol – a downward arrow encircled – beside the heart button, right below the album artwork. Clicking on it will immediately download it. If it’s a particular song off of an album or playlist, the easiest way to download it is liking the song by clicking the heart button. This will add the song to your Liked Songs playlist, and then you can download the playlist in the same way as in the previous step. If the song is in a single format like an album, you can directly download that song by tapping the Download symbol. To check your downloads, go to Your Library at the bottom right and click on Downloaded tab at the top.

Story continues

Looking to post a duet on TikTok?: Here's how to do it in 9 easy steps.

Just Curious: Answering your everyday questions about life

Quick tips for downloading songs on Spotify

Podcasts, audio shows and playlists can be downloaded in a similar manner as the albums.

Downloads can be found in Your Library.

Songs cannot be downloaded via the Spotify Web Player but can be done only on the mobile or desktop app.

A green Download button or downward arrow shows it was a successful download.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to download songs on Spotify and some quick tips