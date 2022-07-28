U.S. markets closed

Download New York Bike, Bicycle, E-Bike Accident Lawyer Glenn Herman New Web Resource - Black Cyclists Die 4.5 Times More

Manhattan Injury Lawyer Herman & Herman
·1 min read

According to a new Harvard Traffic Study, black cyclists die 4.5 times more often than white cyclists. Glenn Herman, a NYC accident lawyer, explains.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Center for Disease Control (CDC) considers increases in motor-vehicle safety one of the greatest public health achievements of the 21st century, with the annual death rate declining from 18 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled to 1.7 per 100 million VMT in 1997, a 90% decrease. However, traffic-related tragedies are still prevalent, particularly in major cities such as New York, and new research has found that there are significant disparities in the distribution of traffic fatalities between ethnic groups in the United States.” Glenn A. Herman, NYC Bike Accident Lawyer.

The report covers:

  • Data from Harvard Study

  • 2021 and 2022 Traffic Death Statistics

  • Traffic Deaths in NYC

Read the report on the law firm's website https://rghermaninjuryattorneys.nyc/nyc-bike-injury-accident-lawyer-explains-harvard-traffic-study-black-cyclists-die-45-times-more_331252.html


Herman & Herman, P.C. is not the typical personal injury firm and Glenn and Robin Herman are not your typical personal injury lawyers. Located in midtown Manhattan, our firm only represents people who have been seriously injured as the result of automobile/truck accidents, bicycle accidents, medical malpractice, slip and fall accidents, construction accidents, defective products and all other types of injuries.

https://hermannyc.com/nyc-bike-injury-lawyer/

