Downsizing for Retirement? Avoid These 6 Mistakes

Tzido / iStock.com

Downsizing for retirement can reduce your expenses, free up some extra cash and cut down on the time and commitment needed to maintain your current home or lifestyle. If you do it right, you can even put that spare money and energy into other things — like upping your investments, building generational wealth and living the life of your dreams.

But there are several things that can go wrong when downsizing. A lack of proper planning and preparation can not only end up being financially expensive, but it can also take an emotional toll if you’re not careful. That’s why it’s important to approach the downsizing process in the same way you would anything else in retirement — with careful planning and consideration.

Before you start downsizing, or before you get too far along in the process, here are some of the biggest mistakes people make and how to avoid them.

Underestimating the True Cost of Downsizing

One of the biggest reasons to downsize is to cut down on expenses and free up some spare cash. But what many people don’t realize is that downsizing can end up being more expensive than they anticipated. This is especially common when people sell their current home for another one without calculating the true cost of moving.

“While downsizing can ultimately help you save money in retirement, the moving process itself can be pricey,” said Terry Turner, a financial wellness facilitator and senior writer at Annuity.org and writer for RetireGuide. “Homeowners association fees, getting your house market-ready, homeowners insurance, property taxes, real estate agent fees and purchasing new furniture for your space are just a few examples of expenses that can add up during your move.”

Downsizing can also take a long time to get right, something people aren’t always prepared for. To avoid this mistake, Turner recommended setting clear expectations early so as to stay on track financially.

Neglecting Your Emotional Well-Being

Retirement is a life-changing decision, and so is downsizing. But sometimes, people get so caught up in the financial side of things that they make hasty decisions or neglect their own emotional well-being.

“Another blunder is letting emotions drive the decision, leading to hasty choices like moving too far from family or ditching items they later regret,” said Jeff Rose, CFP and founder of Good Financial Cents. “Emotion-driven decisions result in regret or the realization that the new place doesn’t truly meet their needs.”

One way to avoid this mistake is to take it slow. If, for example, you’re planning to sell most of your things and move to a smaller home, don’t do it all at once. Take it one step — or one room — at a time, and spread it out. That way, if you start feeling overwhelmed, you can put the process on pause and recalibrate.

Waiting Until the Last Minute

Another common downsizing mistake is waiting too long to get started. Although the process might be rather quick for some people, it’s generally best to err on the side of caution and start early so that you don’t miss anything important or make decisions you end up regretting.

“It’s crucial to start planning early and to consider the full picture. Seek advice from a financial advisor who can help lay out all potential costs,” said Rose. “It might also be helpful to chat with friends or family who’ve gone through the process or even consider hiring a downsizing expert.”

Your retirement years could stretch for decades, so it’s better not to rush the downsizing process. Try to plan ahead and think about what you’re going to need rather than just what you need right now.

Ignoring Tax Implications

Part of the downsizing process may involve selling your home or other assets. While that’s not a mistake, ignoring the possible tax implications is. This is because, depending on how much you profit on the sale of your assets, you could end up owing taxes.

Jen Reid, a financial planner and founder of Base, a financial planning, CFO and money management firm, emphasized the importance of understanding capital gains and preparing for any tax implications before you start selling your assets.

“Especially in this high gains market, if you are taking away a profit over $500,000 as a married couple and $250,000 as an individual, you need to make sure that you are strategically thinking about other income and assets that will be affected by this sale,” said Reid.

Purchasing a Home Not Suited to Your Needs

After selling your home, if you choose to go that route, you’ll still need somewhere to live. Whether you choose to purchase a new house or rent a place, don’t make the mistake of ignoring your long-term needs.

“It’s important to consider what style of home will be practical to navigate as you age, as well as how much space is realistic in order for you to be comfortable,” said Turner. “Choosing a home that doesn’t fit your long-term retirement needs could lead to discomfort in your new space.”

Think ahead in terms of mobility and accessibility so that you don’t end up regretting your decision. If you plan to make modifications to your home later, be sure to account for the costs of doing so.

Thinking You’re Downsizing When You’re Not

Although many people downsize because they think it will help them financially, retirees often end up increasing their spending rather than cutting back on costs. This, of course, can be a mistake for those who need the extra cash to help them live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

Reid suggested that some retirees might think they’re downsizing when they’re actually not.

“They may think initially that selling a home will help them decrease costs, but then there are other variable expenses that increase [costs],” said Reid. For example, they might end up traveling more or increasing their spending in other ways because they think they have more flexibility.

Whether your decision to downsize is emotionally or financially driven — or a combination of both — take the time you need to make a solid plan and calculate the true costs associated with your decisions. Create a realistic budget, and leave some wiggle room in case of emergencies or unplanned expenses. If needed, you can even consult with a retirement specialist or financial advisor about your options.

