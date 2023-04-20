Downstream Processing Market Extensive Demand and Growth By 2030

REPORTSINSIGHTS CONSULTING PVT LTD

The global downstream processing market is estimated to witness increased growth at an amazing CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Such growth is attributed to the high demand for downstream processing to optimize the yield of the desired biopharmaceutical product and maximize the recovery of the target molecule while reducing the loss of product during the purification process. Also, compliance with standards and protocols of regulatory organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration in terms of meeting the safety requirement of downstream processing equipment supports the market growth.

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the updated research report titled by Reports Insights, the downstream processing market is poised for robust expansion and is anticipated to hit around US$ 71.78 Billion by 2030. The market, which was worth US$ 25.7 Billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, advancements in bioprocessing technologies, and growing regulatory requirements for product quality and safety. Reports Insights' study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, regional outlook, market segmentation, and emerging technologies in the downstream processing market.



Biopharmaceuticals are drugs that are produced using living cells, and they have been gaining popularity in recent years due to their effectiveness in treating a wide range of diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. With rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, the downstream processing market is expected to grow in tandem, as it plays a critical role in ensuring the purity and potency of these drugs.



Regulatory bodies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) have strict guidelines for the production and purification of biologics. Downstream processing is an essential part of the production process and is required to ensure product quality and safety. This has led to an increase in demand for downstream processing services.

Story continues

Apply For Free Sample Downstream Processing Market Report (Up-To-Date Market Figures, Statistics & Data) @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673855

Biosimilars are biological products that are highly similar to an already approved biological drug. Biosimilars are becoming increasingly popular due to their lower cost and growing demand for affordable healthcare. The downstream processing market is expected to grow alongside the biosimilars, as downstream processing is a critical step in the production of biosimilars.

Key Questions Covered in the Downstream Processing Market Report

Who are the key market players that currently operate in the market of downstream processing and what is the latest market structure?

What major factors are covered in the report on the downstream processing market and how will such factors help understand current market circumstances?

Which segment contributed highest market shares to the downstream processing market?

What is the level of competition within existing downstream processing industry, and what major factors are expected to contribute to such competitiveness?

What are crucial driving factors of the market of downstream processing?





Downstream Processing Market Growth Drivers:

Growing investments in research and development of improvements in methods such as chromatography, filtration, and centrifugation for more efficient and cost-effective purification of biopharmaceuticals fuels the demand for downstream processing for the development of single-use technologies in terms of reduced risk of contamination.

Increased preference for outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations as such organizations contain wide access to downstream processing technologies for producing high-quality biopharmaceuticals fuels the market demand.

Rising focus on sustainability, including reducing waste, minimized energy consumption and usage of renewable resources in biopharmaceutical industry also propels the demand for downstream processing that enables the recovery of valuable byproducts.

Restraints

High costs of integration and development of downstream processing equipment such as chromatography columns, resins, and filters mainly hamper market adoption.

Strict regulatory requirements in terms of testing for impurities, characterization of product, and validation of process limit the demand for downstream processing due to delays in product approval and expensive remedial efforts.

Request For Customization/Enquiry @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/enquiry/673855

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 71.78 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 13.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Cytiva (Danaher Corporation), Sartorius AG, 3M,Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Corning Corporation, Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, Inc., Eppendorf SE By Technique Purification

Separation (Filtration, Centrifugation)

Concentration (Evaporation, Membrane Filtration)

Others By Product Chromatography Systems and Resins

Automated Columns

Filters

Centrifuges

Evaporators

Dryers

Others (Consumables, and Accessories) By Application Antibiotic Production

Hormone Production

Enzyme Production

Vaccine Production

Others (Interferons, Blood Coagulation Factors, Anticoagulants, Immunoglobulin) By End Use Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America

Asia-Pacific

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

The downstream processing market has benefited from significant technological advancements in recent years, such as the development of high-throughput screening methods, automated purification systems, and continuous manufacturing processes. These advancements have led to increased efficiency, lower costs, and faster processing times, making downstream processing more accessible and attractive to biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are investing heavily in research and development to discover new drugs and improve existing ones. Downstream processing is a key area of focus in this research, as it plays an important role in the development and commercialization of new biopharmaceuticals. As investment in R&D continues to increase, the demand for downstream processing services and technologies will also witness an increase in the coming years.

Personalized medicine is an emerging approach to healthcare that involves tailoring treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient. Downstream processing mainly helps in the development of personalized medicine, as it enables the production of highly targeted therapies that are customized to the specific needs of individual patients. As personalized medicine continues to gain traction, the downstream processing market is expected to grow in parallel.

Key Market Takeaways

North America is expected to offer favorable circumstances for market growth due to increased expenditures on technology adoption in healthcare industry along with growing awareness in terms of therapeutic research.

The global downstream processing market size is expected to garner USD 71.78 Billion by 2030 with a staggering CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Based on technique, the purification segment held a dominant position in 2022 and is estimated to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

By product, chromatography resins and automated columns accounted for the highest shares contribution to the market growth in 2022.

In the context of application, the antibiotic production segment contributed the largest share to the market growth and is expected to maintain the lead over the coming years.

Based on the end use, the biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the market circumstances in 2022.

Further, growing government, as well as private funding for technology integration in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, is also expected to support the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, the market is dominated by leading market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , Merck KGaA, 3M, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. The downstream processing market is characterized by intense competition, with companies competing on the basis of product innovation, quality, price, and customer service. Such companies have strengthened their market dominance by focusing on business strategies and investments in research and development to identify gaps in product requirements. Further, the market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, advances in bioprocessing technologies, and growing regulatory requirements for product quality and safety.

Find What You Need With Our Detailed Table Of Contents (TOC) & Summary Of Downstream Processing Market Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-downstream-processing-market-statistical-analysis-673855

Recent Developments

In May 2021, 3M launched a new solution for environmental microbial sampling applications called the 3M Environmental Scrub Sampler with a 10 mL Wide Spectrum Neutralizer. This innovative technology is compatible with methods for downstream detection such as the 3M Molecular Detection Systems and 3M Petrifilm Plates. The food manufacturing sector is expected to benefit from such comprehensive solutions for proactive and integrated environmental monitoring, as well as food microbiological testing.

In June 2022, Agilent Technologies and Merck have collaborated to address a gap in the industry for process analytical technologies in downstream processing. This collaboration aims to facilitate real-time release and support the implementation of Bioprocessing 4.0 by offering integrated capabilities for downstream process monitoring and control.

List of Major Downstream Processing Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

Sartorius AG

3M

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Corning Corporation

Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Global Downstream Processing Market Segmentation:

By Technique Purification Separation Filtration Centrifugation Concentration Evaporation Membrane Filtration Others

By Product Chromatography Systems and Resins Automated Columns Filters Centrifuges Evaporators Dryers Others Consumables Accessories

By Application Antibiotic Production Hormone Production Enzyme Production Vaccine Production Others Interferons Blood Coagulation Factors Anticoagulants Immunoglobulin

By End Use Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Others



Discover More With Reports Insights Library Of Others Research Reports:-



Graphic processors market size was worth over USD 44.7 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach over USD 450.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Medical Processing Seals (MPS) Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2022-2030)

Vision Processing Unit Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2023-2030)

Egg Processing Machinery Market Size, Regional Trends, Growth, By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa), Segment Analysis, Key Technology Landscape, Market Dynamics, and Forecast (2023-2030)

Frozen Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Size By Types( Frozen Specialty Food, Frozen Fruit, Frozen Vegetable, Other), By Application( Food, Beverages, Processing, Packging, Other), By Regional(North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East And Africa), Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Shares, Market Statistics and Forecast 2022 - 2030

CONTACT: About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports. Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe. Contact: Email: sales@reportsinsights.com USA: +1-214-272-0393 Europe: +44-20-8133-9198



