Downtown Appleton coffee, floral shop appears to have shut its doors for good | The Buzz

APPLETON — All Tied Up Floral Cafe appears to have permanently closed in downtown Appleton.

On Tuesday morning, the lights were off inside the coffee shop and full-service florist, seated at 324 E. College Ave., near Lawrence University. There was no additional information aside from a sign that said "closed."

The cafe's Facebook page was still up Monday evening, but was unavailable Tuesday morning, along with the business's website. Google listed it as "permanently closed."

The Post-Crescent emailed and called the business Tuesday morning but did not immediately hear back.

Sign up for the Buzz newsletter Click here to get all the business openings and closings news right in your inbox

All Tied Up opened downtown in August 2022. It previously operated in Buchanan since October 2017.

In addition to coffee and flowers, the cafe also sold food and gift items.

This story will be updated.

Owner Aaron Phillipson makes an iced beverage at the All Tied Up Floral Café in Appleton in 2022. The business appeared to be permanently closed Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

More: Looking for a family-friendly coffee shop or one with vegan options? Here's a guide to downtown Appleton's local spots

Reach Becky Jacobs at bjacobs@gannett.com or 920-993-7117. Follow her on Twitter at @ruthyjacobs.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton's All Tied Up Floral Cafe appears to be permanently closed