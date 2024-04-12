Downtown Business Association uses grant funds to strengthen security patrols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Downtown Business Association wants to stop the trend of smashed windows and plywood apart of downtown businesses by ramping up patrols with Citiguard Security Services.

The DBA got a grant of $50,000 towards the project and some businesses are seeing progress.

Downtown Bakersfield is getting more beautiful these days and The Downtown Business Association wants to keep it that way.

“We primarily dealt with low level street crime, homeless issues and transient issues at the business,” said Bob Smith, with Citiguard. “Anything in that area that disrupts the flow of business.”

The DBA got a grant of $50,000 for increased security patrols in 2 key areas. A 4-block radius from 17th Street to 20th Street and Chester Avenue to H Street. There’s also increased patrols on F Street.

“We do business checks, we document those with the addresses and the picture of the business,” said Smith. “That goes to the police department so they know what we’re doing and how much we’re doing.”

Bob Smith says there’s a staff, 21 security officers and 4 patrol cars working 24/7 using non-lethal force. They do up to 1,500 business checks a week. The reports go to the Bakersfield Police Department.

“The vandalism and the glass breaks, those are huge,” said Smith.

Smith says patrols started April 1 and Timeless Furnishings is seeing the impact.

“We have seen a difference. Quite significant as a matter of fact and we’re really happy, actually,” said Sharon Martinez with Timeless Furnishings.

Timeless Furnishings has been dealing with vandalism, fear and even human feces on the sidewalk outside the store.

“So, we come to work not afraid anymore because nobody’s standing by our door or encamped by our door,” said Martinez.

Eddie Zepeda had to pay $8,000 out of pocket for smashed windows at his restaurant, My Spot Downtown. Now, the windows are fixed and business is booming.

“I think customers or the community in general feels safer walking around,” said Zepeda.

From 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., you’ll see patrols keeping the sound of Bakersfield safe in the heart of the city.

“You can really notice a difference,” said Zepeda. “The streets are safer and cleaner.”

