Downtown Dalton Development Authority gets update on housing efforts

Jan. 31—Allyson Coker, executive director of Believe Greater Dalton, updated the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) board on that group's work at a recent meeting of the board.

Believe Greater Dalton is a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce-led effort to improve the community focused on six strategic areas: community pride, economic development, education, engagement and unity, housing and revitalization.

The DDDA helps downtown businesses qualify for various state and federal business incentives, operates a program that compensates businesses and property owners for part of the costs of improving the facades of their buildings and helps businesses with any of the forms or paperwork needed to open a business downtown.

"We are really focused on housing," Coker said. "We've got a final version of our housing study. We are working on a plan to present that to elected officials and to the public. This is an update to and looking back at our 2018 (housing) study."

In 2018, Believe Greater Dalton commissioned a housing study that found the housing stock in Whitfield County was aging. Just 18% of the county's housing stock was built in the 21st century. Statewide, the average was 31%. That study found Whitfield County had an inadequate amount of housing at all levels of the market.

"Since then, we've had a lot of multifamily housing development," Coker said. "We've doubled our permitting in the last five years."

There are some 900 apartment units that have opened or are expected to open this year in Whitfield County.

Coker said most of the new housing development has been mid-range housing.

"We are now focusing on low-income and workforce housing and also on the upper end," Coker said. "We are super excited. The chamber and the Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority (JDA) have been working very hard on the property on South Hamilton Street. That was a property that was given to the city (by Mohawk Industries), which in turn deeded it over to the JDA to develop affordable workforce housing."

Officials hope to attract a private developer to build workforce housing on the 3.25-acre site at 900 S. Hamilton St. Officials estimate the developer could build 39 units there.

Gov. Brian Kemp has awarded the JDA $1.5 million in Rural Workforce Housing Initiative funds. The money will be used to build streets and stormwater drainage and other infrastructure on the site.

"We are one of nine communities to receive that grant," Coker said.