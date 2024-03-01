Downtown Des Moines' Financial Center proposes to convert 15 floors to residential use

The Financial Center, a 25-story skyscraper that once stood as downtown Des Moines' tallest, could soon convert more than half its floors to residential use.

Des Moines City Council is poised at its meeting Monday to extend the deadlines of a development agreement dating from 2020 with the building's owner, Lawmark Capital Inc., a Winnipeg, Canada-based investment group. Lawmark had previously proposed converting part of the building into a hotel.

Under an amendment to the agreement, construction would begin on or before Sept. 30 and be completed by the end of April 2026. That would give Lawmark time to meet the application deadline for historic tax credits.

Lawmark's original proposal called for converting the first 13 floors of the building for the upscale hotel. As market conditions for the development of hotels changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, city records state, so did the project.

Now, the plan calls for 15 floors of multi-family housing in the 666 Walnut St. building. The conversion would bring 190 units with a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

A restaurant and cafe is planned for the ground floor, with additional "micro" commercial spaces along Seventh Street, which the building faces on the west.

City staff expect future amendments to the agreement to update its financing structure, possibly resulting in more incentives for the project. In a communication to City Council members, they said they intend to negotiate for a portion of the incentivized housing units to be provided at more affordable rates and restricted to households earning 80% or less of the area median income.

Terms of the 2020 agreement included a 15-year tax-increment finance package totaling $7.5 million.

Financial Center one of Des Moines' iconic skyline buildings

The Financial Center, completed in 1973, was the tallest building in the state until the completion of the Ruan Center in 1975. It is currently the fourth tallest on the downtown skyline.

Lawmark Capital bought the building in 2014. Mark Buleziuk, a member of the Canadian investment team, told the Des Moines Register in 2020 that 70% of the Financial Center was vacant. City records show that the building's valuations peaked in 2007 at $23.4 million and has been steadily declining since.

A Walgreens located on building's ground floor closed in February after 30 years there.

Downtown Des Moines' list of residential conversions grows

The Financial Center building is just the latest conversion in a downtown plagued with an elevated office vacancy rate since 2020, when COVID-19 resulted in many people working from home.

CBRE, a leading Iowa commercial brokerage firm, put the downtown office vacancy rate at 17.3% at the end of 2023, an increase from 16.2% in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, downtown Des Moines' residential population, including the East Village, has increased rapidly. The 2020 U.S. Census indicated it had grown 83% to 8,371 from 2010 to 2020, and more recent estimates put it close to 12,000.

Developers in September announced plans to convert Two Ruan Center, a landmark Des Moines office building for more than 40 years, to residential use. The 14-story building at 601 Locust St. will offer what the developers describe as 200 "market-rate" apartments by 2025 or 2026.

Project partners Block Real Estate Services and Foutch Brothers also led the redevelopment of the Equitable Building, directly across Locust Street from Two Ruan, into multifamily housing in 2016. Foutch Brothers participated in the multifamily conversion of the nearby Des Moines Building, as well.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at 608-931-1761 and ALathers@registermedia.com, and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

