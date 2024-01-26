Downtown Des Moines Walgreens to close, ending a 95-year legacy

Walgreens, 606 Walnut St., will close on Feb. 26.

Facing headwinds that include decreased weekday foot traffic from office workers and disruptive construction, Walgreens is ending a nearly century-long run in Des Moines' central business district.

Walgreens corporate spokesperson Samantha Stansberry confirmed that the location at 606 Walnut St. will shut down Feb. 26. The pharmacy will cease dispensing prescriptions at 3 p.m. that day.

"When faced with the difficult decision to close a Walgreens location, several factors are considered, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, health equity classification metrics and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers," Stansberry said.

A sign posted at the downtown Walgreens states that customers will be able to pick up their prescriptions at any of its other locations.

A location of the second-largest pharmacy chain in the United States has called downtown Des Moines home since early February 1929, seven years after a Walgreens employee invented the malted milkshake and long before it became a self-service retailer.

It's seen plenty of change as it grew with the city surrounding it.

Walgreens first opened at 324 W. Seventh St. After a fire destroyed that location, it moved moved around the corner in 1962 to a building in the current location, but stayed there only a few years before moving to 610 Walnut. In 1968, it moved to 601 Walnut to establish what was at the time "one of the largest prescription pharmacies in the Walgreen chain," according to Des Moines Register archives. That location was torn down in 1983 to make way for Walnut Mall, sending the pharmacy to the southwest corner of Seventh Street and Walnut.

A full-spread advertisement placed by Walgreens from March 09, 1994.

With that location slated to be cleared for EMC insurance headquarters, Walgreens held its grand opening at its current site next to the Financial Center in 1994, taking out an ad in the Register to promote specials on prescriptions and film processing.

Walgreens has eight other locations in Des Moines as well as a specialty pharmacy it opened on Ingersoll Avenue in 2017.

Road, skywalk barriers, thinning foot traffic, competition add up

Walgreen's Walnut Avenue home hasn't been the most hospitable location in recent years.

Parts of the street were blocked off for nearly a decade near the former site of the Younkers department store at 701 Walnut St. The barriers were erected after the five-story structure was destroyed in a March 29, 2014, fire, and they were only removed in August last year, when the site became a park.

In the meantime, a section of the skywalk that had connected EMC Insurance Cos. and Younkers hung over the blocked street until 2021, cutting off some surrounding office buildings' convenient access to the pharmacy. And more recently, the demolition of the Kaleidoscope to make way for a residential tower has limited skywalk access from the east for an extended period.

In addition, downtown weekday foot traffic was thinned by the COVID-19 pandemic move to remote working. Another blow came with the recent closure of Wells Fargo offices on Walnut, as the bank consolidates its sizable local workforce on its West Des Moines campus. Nationwide Insurance also has vacated a nearby building, sold to the city of Des Moines for future office use.

At the same time, new retail competition has popped up in the area with the 2020 openings of DGX, a neighborhood-market-style Dollar General, in the Equitable Building and Kum & Go's first standalone convenience store in the Edna M. Griffin Building at 319 Seventh St.

