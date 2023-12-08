Downtown Des Moines won't stay static in 2024. Here are some projects to watch next year.

The Des Moines skyline.

Continuing residential growth and opportunities for redevelopment are among the major things to watch in downtown Des Moines in 2024, city officials and business leaders said in an annual presentation Wednesday.

Old office space could turn into housing, apartments

New housing units being built or created by converting vacant office buildings will be important to keeping downtown vibrant, Jake Christensen, owner of Christensen Development, said at the Des Moines Downtown Chamber of Commerce event held at the Science Center of Iowa.

With work-from-home arrangements that have endured even as the COVID-19 pandemic has waned, downtown now has an abundance of empty office space. That inventory continues to grow, with Wells Fargo announcing in July it would move employees at its 350,000-square-foot building at 800 Walnut St. to its West Des Moines campus.

During and immediately after the Great Recession developers turned a significant amount of office space into residential units, Christensen said, and it can do it again.

"The city and the development community are ready, willing and able to tackle the next number of buildings that need to be repurposed," he said. "We have a challenge that we've solved before. I'm confident we will again."

Two Ruan Center is being converted from office use to an apartment building.

In September Ruan Transportation announced plans to partner with two Kansas City, Missouri, companies to transform its 250,456-square-foot Two Ruan Center building on Locust Street into an apartment building.

Ruan, Incorporated will form a joint venture with Kansas City-based real estate firm Block Real Estate Services and Foutch Brothers to redevelop Two Ruan Center into multifamily housing.

Other housing projects are springing up in an around downtown where, as retiring Mayor Frank Cownie noted in a recent Des Moines Register column, the population has grown to 13,000 from 1,700 in 20 years.

In Sherman Hill on the edge of downtown, a 47-unit apartment building is under construction across from the Big Grove Brewery taproom at 1601 High St. A second 44-unit building is being planned next door at 1619 High St. The 202-unit Falcon Apartments are slated for construction on Mulberry Street across from Central Iowa Shelter and Services, and a 78-unit building is planned a few blocks farther east on Mulberry.

Story continues

In the East Village, work on a long-delayed 132-unit building on Grand Avenue finally may be getting underway. Nearby, plans call for a 186-unit building on East Sixth Street.

Christensen credited the residential growth with helping downtown Des Moines weather the 2020 pandemic recession.

"If we didn't have the number of residents downtown that we currently do, and others in the pipeline, we would have been in a much different spot," he said. "I believe 10 years from now we'll be looking back on the current office challenge and we'll have results from the repurposing of those buildings will make our city stronger."

Will progress be made on Walnut skyscraper?

A rendering of the planned residential skyscraper at 515 Walnut St.

Despite optimism about downtown's residential building boom, there's skepticism about the largest planned project: a proposal to replace the former Kaleidoscope mall at 515 Walnut St. with a 33-story apartment building. Demolition of the former Kaleidoscope at the Hub mall was completed this fall to make way for the $140 million project.

The 360-unit structure would be the third-tallest building in Iowa after 801 Grand and the Ruan Center. But the plan already has a checkered history. The initial proposal by Des Moines-based Blackbird Investments stalled amid litigation after the company failed to pay loans on other projects.

In 2021, developer Joe Teeling said he wanted to get the project going again. His St. Joseph Group bought the architectural plans for the skyscraper and, this April, Teeling said the developers had secured 85% of the funds needed to build the tower.

A rendering of 515 Walnut St. from the south.

But city leaders, while endorsing the plan, remain cautious. They required Teeling's company to place $1 million in escrow to cover restoration of the former skywalk link through Kaleidoscope if the apartment tower is not built.

At Wednesday's event, Carrie Kruse, Des Moines economic development administrator, pointed out that similar high-rise projects in cities like Austin, Texas, have been delayed by rising construction costs.

"I'm kind of a high-rise skeptic for Des Moines," Kruse said, though she added, "I'm more optimistic than I've been."

Prospect of vacated government buildings present opportunities

Des Moines police headquarters.

Intriguing but even less certain is what will happen to the lineup of civic structures that has occupied the east bank of the Des Moines River for more than a century. One answer could come early next year as the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa moves to a new courthouse on the other side of the river, and the U.S. General Services Administration auctions the existing courthouse at 123 E. Walnut St..

"That will be another nice Class-A office opportunity on the riverfront," Kruse said.

Just across East Court Street from the courthouse is the 105-year-old Des Moines police headquarters, and a block north of Grand Avenue, also on the river, is the 89-year-old Argonne Armory at 602 Robert D. Ray Drive, which houses several other city offices.

Both building could be vacated, opening their skyline views to new owners, if the city carries through with a plan to buy a 360,000-square-foot Nationwide Insurance building at 1200 Locust St. and remodel it to accommodate the police department and other city departments.

"It's really exciting to think about what the future uses of those buildings could be," Kruse said.

The closing date for the Nationwide building purchase is the end of this month.

The Molo hotel moves forward

A former apartment building at 2525 Grand Ave. is being restored as a hotel inspired by the original Howard Johnson's Motor Lodge.

Another, smaller-scale reuse is back on track after a long, pandemic-related delay. About a quarter-mile from downtown's western edge, Christensen has resumed work on his The Molo boutique hotel, a renovation of a former Howard Johnson's Motor Lodge at 2525 Grand Ave. On Wednesday, Christensen, a skiing enthusiast, said ski resorts often have heated pools, so The Molo will, too.

"It seemed like a fun idea," said Christensen, who has set a summer 2025 completion target for the project.

Iowa Hall of Pride leaves Iowa Events Center

An interactive basketball exhibit at the now-closed Iowa Hall of Pride.

Last year the Iowa Hall of Pride, an athletics and arts museum operated by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, closed at the Iowa Events Center. The 26,000-square-foot space was designed to be a junior ballroom, and with the closure, the events center can find new uses for it, said Trina Flack, vice president of sales for Catch Des Moines, the city's convention and visitors bureau.

"With the Hall of Pride moving out ... it's given the events center the opportunity to rethink and go back to square one and put in the junior ballroom, some added space to that first-floor level and look to update the first floor meeting rooms," Flack said.

MidAmerican Energy Park offers downtown resident quiet space

A new 9-acre park near the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers will offer views of the Des Moines skyline.

MidAmerican Energy is in the midst of building a 9-acre park near the confluence of the Des Moines and Raccoon Rivers. Polk county will manage the park, centered on an overlook that will offer views across the rivers of the Des Moines skyline.

It will give downtown residents a quiet space to unwind, said Christensen and Flack.

"It is going to be a significant investment and a great investment for all of downtown," Christensen said. "It's going to be impressive."

Philip Joens covers retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Downtown Des Moines in 2024: What to watch for