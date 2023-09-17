Downtown Hyannis Business Improvement District members to vote on reauthorization plan

HYANNIS — The sun won’t be setting anytime soon on the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District authorization. The BID will hold a meeting to review and update its improvement plan on Friday at the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum. BID reauthorization is required every five years.

The Business Improvement District is one of only seven in the state, according to its website. The 12-member Board of Directors represents about 100 property owners and all business aspects of the district.

Executive Director Elizabeth Wurfbain expects members to approve of the reauthorization so they can continue to make improvements to Main Street. Those efforts have translated into a revitalization of downtown Hyannis, an increase in resident and tourist visits, and a boon for both businesses and the town.

In this December 2022 photo, drivers head down Main Street near the intersection of Old Colony Road and Center Street in downtown Hyannis. Members of the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District will meet Sept. 22 at the JFK Museum to reauthorize the organization's mission for another five years.

“We've accomplished so much in the past 10 years,” Wurfbain said.

District members have pushed for a two-way Main Street, downtown housing, and improvements to the North Street parking lot. There have been suggestions of adding a playground and farmers market to the village green. Members have been able to tap into money from a grant program to improve the exteriors of their businesses.

Wurfbain cited a host of improvements and beautification efforts to downtown, including the addition of planters, the removal of graffiti from walls and cleaning gum from sidewalks. The district has secured grants, worked with housing advocates and members of the Community Service Officer program. Members have organized several community-wide public events.

Elizabeth Wurfbain, executive director of Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District.

The reauthorization meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday in the museum located at 397 Main St. in Hyannis. Only members in good financial standing are eligible to vote, but all are welcome to attend and learn about the district. For more information go to https://www.hyannismainstreet.com/.

