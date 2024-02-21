Downtown lands another corporate headquarters. Enerpac moving from Menomonee Falls

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is moving its headquarters to downtown's ASQ Center from Menomonee Falls.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. plans to move its headquarters, with around 200 employees, from Menomonee Falls to downtown Milwaukee − the latest in a series of similar office relocations.

Enerpac, which makes industrial tools and equipment, is leasing 50,000 square feet at ASQ Center's northern portion, 101-111 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The company, formerly known as Actuant Corp., has been long based at N86 W125000 Westbrook Crossing.

Enerpac's relocation, first reported by BizTimes.com, hasn't yet been announced by the company. But employees learned of the plans on Tuesday, according to a commercial real estate source.

Another real estate source said the move would involve around 200 employees.

That source also said the lease is still being finalized.

Enerpac joins Fiserv, others in moving to Milwaukee

This marks the second company to announce since last fall a major office move to ASQ Center, which is operated by Minneapolis-based Hempel Cos.

Boston-based Veolia North America in September said it was leasing the building's third floor for its Milwaukee office.

The firm, which operates wastewater and water treatment centers, plans to move 150 employees to that 30,000-square-foot space by summer from 125 S. 84th St., in Honey Creek Corporate Center.

Other companies opening large downtown offices include Fiserv Inc., which is relocating its headquarters from Brookfield to HUB640, 640 N. Plankinton Ave.; Brookfield-based Milwaukee Tool, which last summer opened a new office at 551 N. Fifth St., and Allspring Global Investments, which plans to move its regional operations from Menomonee Falls to an office building, at 417 E. Chicago St., by early 2025.

Meanwhile, Northwestern Mutual has started work on a $500 million expansion of its downtown campus and plans to relocate its Franklin operations there beginning in 2027.

Executives at Northwestern, Fiserv and other companies have cited a similar broad factor in their decisions to open or expand large downtown offices: a need to better attract and retain talent − especially younger employees who prefer working, living and playing in urban neighborhoods.

Enerpac reported earnings of $54 million and revenue of $598 million for its latest fiscal year ending Aug. 31.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

