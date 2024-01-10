New downtown leader: Mesa's time is now

Jan. 10—As downtown Mesa businesses transition out of the holiday season and launch into a new year, a new face is leading the city center's promotion and beautification.

Terry Madeksza took over the reins of the Downtown Mesa Association from retiring president Nancy Hormman, who led the organization since 2020.

Madekzsa (Mah-deck-sa) previously led Flagstaff's Downtown Business Alliance for nine years. Before that, she served with the Downtown Phoenix Partnership for 16 years.

Those who appreciate Flagstaff's mild summers, winter sports and mountain-town vibe may wonder, why the change?

Madeksza says excitement for downtown Mesa prompted her move to the lower desert.

"I just think that the time for Mesa is now, and I want to be a part of that," she said.

"I see the housing developments, I see (Arizona State University) expanding, I see the incredible support in leadership from the mayor and the city manager and the Downtown Transformation team. To me, it's an exciting time to be in Mesa."

Madeksza and her husband are currently looking for housing in downtown or somewhere in the periphery.

The Downtown Mesa Association is a private nonprofit with professional staff and a board of directors composed of city center business owners, investors and other stakeholders.

It manages a "Clean Team" with ambassadors who remove graffiti, power wash the sidewalks, pick up litter and perform other beautifying jobs.

Last year the ambassadors reported over 8,000 "hospitality interactions," which include giving directions to visitors or checking in with local businesses.

The association reported $964,000 in revenue for the fiscal year ending in 2021 in IRS filings accessed through ProPublica's Nonprofit Explorer.

Most of the revenue, $658,000, came from a professional services agreement with the City of Mesa, and $306,000 came from secondary property taxes from landowners inside a Special Improvement District covering downtown.

Story continues

The nonprofit reported spending $225,000 on marketing activities, $225,000 on management and enforcement of downtown parking, and $450,000 on graffiti eradication, pigeon control and cleaning sidewalks, alleys and parking garages.

Programming is a key strategy

Originally from St. Louis, Madeksza attended American University in Washington, D.C., where she eventually landed a job with the International Downtown Association.

Madeksza said she fell in love with downtown development and devoted her career to it. Personally, she also loves downtowns.

One downtown that impressed her recently was Chicago.

"There's just a hustle and bustle," she said. "Their storefronts are open 24 hours, and there's everything: There's great food, there's drugstores, there's housing, there's work, there's visitors, there's the lake ... there's so much and so many people doing so many different things — that creates energy."

"There's nothing like the energy in a downtown," Madeksza added.

After starting her career in Washington, D.C., she moved back to St. Louis to work for the downtown organization there, before moving to Phoenix.

Mesa Mayor John Giles often cites the rejuvenation of downtown Phoenix as an inspiration for Mesa's own efforts.

Madeksza said Phoenix is a useful model, but in her vision, downtown Mesa remains distinctive from other cities.

"We have locally owned businesses," she said. "If we can become that place that offers programming for all audiences, families with kids, people looking for live music and working with community groups, then I think we're offering something that's a little different and we stay unique."

Madeksza said creating hustle and bustle in most downtowns requires an "intentional" effort, and one of her priorities for Mesa will be creating programming in downtown's public spaces.

By programming, Madeksza means a wide range of unplanned activities, including large events like the Mesa Music Festival in April as well as smaller "interactive, day-to-day" happenings.

She gave the examples of live music, a library story time or inviting downtown workers to a group coffee break outside in a plaza.

The goal is to fill empty spaces with activity that invites visitors to linger and walk downtown a little longer after running an errand.

She noted that Flagstaff programmed its Heritage Square plaza for 160 days a year.

"I look at the public spaces as just a blank canvas of opportunity to add programming that results in that (downtown) energy," she said.

Madeksza said one of her first tasks will be meeting downtown businesses owners and listening to what they have to say.

"I think the key is having a genuine relationship and that starts with listening," she said. "Having a strong storefront economy is critical to any downtown ... and so we want to see our businesses thrive."

Madeksza said she views homelessness as a critical issue in downtowns of all sizes, and another early task will be to familiarize herself with the social services available and get to know the issue better.

"Ask me in like two months," Madeksza said about her approach to mitigating homelessness in downtown.

"It has to be part of our work, and I recognize that I just don't have an answer until I get to be part of the conversation," she said.

Madeksza said safety is also a fundamental part of attracting people to a downtown. Security, beautification and programming "together results in people feeling comfortable and wanting to walk from place to place.

"You can't have one without the other."