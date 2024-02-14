Downtown lounge offers live music, drinks, events to those 25 and older

Arveneda and Art McDonald relax inside the 7Mile Lounge on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

EVANSVILLE – Hello, adult extroverts. Have you ever been in a crowded bar and wished there was somewhere a little more ... mature ... to hang out? A place featuring high-quality live music and a grown-up clientele that enjoys conversation as much as beer and flirting?

It exists in Evansville at 7Mile Lounge.

What is the 7Mile Lounge in Evansville?

The owners are husband-and-wife team Arveneda and Art McDonald, who moved to Evansville from Detroit in 2018, when Arveneda became the principal of the Joshua Academy. Art is an entrepreneur, media and marketing consultant.

The pair enjoy dancing and missed the refined atmosphere of larger-city lounges, and wanted to bring one to Evansville. They renovated a wing of the Curtis Building that used to be office space.

Admission to the 7Mile Lounge is limited to those 25 and older.

The lounge is open Friday and Saturday evenings and on the first Thursday of the month, usually with a special event. Some events take place at other times. The bar serves wine, beer and wine-based cocktails. Hungry diners can enjoy a small bar menu with charcuterie, but often a food truck will be onsite, or the event will center around food.

Admission fees for a night with live music but without an event is $5. Events are priced depending on the offering, and may go up to $60 for a dinner catered by a local chef.

Special events have included wine tastings, Paint & Sip parties, Saturday brunches, open-mic nights, a seven-week Zumba course and more.

Coming up, look for a Mardi Gras dinner on Feb. 16, a seafood brunch on Feb. 24, more open-mic nights and live jazz.

When the weather is nice, there is outdoor space for larger events, such as a Kentucky Derby soiree, planned for the first Saturday in May. At last year's soiree, the lounge highlighted some of the race's best African American jockeys, offered wine-based mint juleps and a heavy hors d'oeuvres, and encouraged guests to dress up in their finest Derby attire.

Story continues

You'll find the 7Mile Lounge attached to the Curtis building on Main Street north of the Civic Center

In the future

The McDonalds also own Party Time Pedalers, so in the near future, look for more events that combine fun at the lounge with a trip on the mobile bike/bar.

The 7Mile Lounge space will also soon be made available for nonprofit organizations that would like to use it for fundraising.

And note that while entertainment and food are often culturally African American, this business is made for (and welcomes) everyone.

“We are a melting pot here and I love it,” Arveneda said. “At any event there are people from all walks of life and we welcome that; it’s open to everybody and all demographics are present and welcome. We are for people who love to dance and love music”

7Mile Lounge

Location : 915 Main St. in Evansville.

Phone : 812-550-1127.

Hours: Friday-Saturday 8 p.m.–midnight; and every first Thursday from 5-8 p.m. with live jazz.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: 7Mile Lounge in Evansville club for mature adults