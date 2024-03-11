Downtown Management District pushes for large arena amid city's proposed concert venue

The El Paso Downtown Management District leader reemphasized Downtown's need for a full-fledged arena as an economic catalyst, contrasting the small concert venue the City Council will consider on Tuesday.

"The message (to City Council) is say no tomorrow and let's get the right people in the room to explore all options to deliver the project this city (residents) wants," Joe Gudenrath, executive director of El Paso Downtown Management District, said after a news conference Monday aimed to highlight the organization's opposition to the city's current proposal.

The DMD is a quasi-government agency focused on Downtown improvement initiatives.

"The city has been determined to do this on their own," but other cities have formed partnerships with private investors to build arenas, he said.

Joe Gudenrath, executive director of the El Paso Downtown Management District, talks to news media after a March 11 press conference to highlight the DMD's opposition to a city plan to put a small concert venue next to the Union Depot train station.

Gudenrath doesn't know who the other partners would be, but he said, "The call is to them (investors) as well as it is to City Council and city leadership."

City Council is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote at its Tuesday meeting on building a concert facility that could hold 8,000 people – 4,000 indoor seats and capacity for an additional 4,000 people on a lawn area in an amphitheater setting.

The city has $162 million left from a 2012 bond issue to build the so-called multipurpose entertainment center, or MPC, next to the historic Union Depot train station, which would remain in place.

The hybrid amphitheater project being considered "won't establish us as a regional entertainment destination and will not spark private-sector investment that such a project should bring," Gudenrath said.

Also, the isolated Union Depot site isn't the best place for the MPC to spur adjacent development, he said.

El Paso businessman Leonard "Tripper" Goodman, who headed a political action committee that promoted the (city) 2012 quality of life bond issue, including a multipurpose arena, said at the news conference that when he and others attended community meetings prior to the bond election, the project envisioned and touted was an arena with 14,000 to 15,000 seats.

Jim Scherr, who has developed two hotels in Downtown El Paso, urges City Council to build a full-fledged arena at a El Paso Downtown Management District press conference March 11. Joe Gudentrath, the DMD's executive director, looks on.

Jim Scherr, who developed and operates the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel and the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel Downtown and plans to renovate a building for a third Downtown hotel, said the venue proposed by city officials is not the one voters wanted.

"We wanted sports, we wanted entertainment, and we wanted something to supplement the convention center. What is being proposed, this ain't it," Scherr said at the news conference. "It's time for El Pasoans to stand up and say, 'Do we want a world-class city or a second-class city?' Let's do it right."

Gudenrath said studies done before and after the 2012 bond election identified a need for a 15,000 to 18,000-seat arena that's now been downsized in the city's most recent study to a 12,000-seat arena.

A site next to the Union Depot train station in Downtown El Paso is being considered by City Council as site for a concert venue that would hold 8,000 people in an indoor/outdoor facility.

Gensler, a San Francisco architectural and planning firm that determined the Union Plaza Depot site would be the best city-owned site for the proposed concert venue, estimated a 12,000-seat arena would cost an estimated $416 million versus an estimated $143 million for the 8000-person capacity indoor/outdoor facility.

The Gensler study used the 17-acre mixed-use Toyota Music Factory venue in Irving, Texas, as a model for the proposed Union Depot facility. The Music Factory site cost $173.5 million, including the $50 million Music Pavilion, which has an amphitheater configuration with 4,000 indoor seats and a lawn area for another 4,000 spectators. The site also includes restaurants and an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

