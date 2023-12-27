Downtown Memphis Commission names city's COO as its new president and CEO

Chandell Ryan, chief operating officer for the city of Memphis, poses for photos on a balcony of City Hall on Nov. 4, 2022 in Memphis, TN.

The Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) is ushering in a new era.

On Wednesday, the DMC board announced the successor for mayor-elect Paul Young. Chandell Ryan, the city's chief operating officer, will take over as president and CEO in mid January.

The announcement comes a little under a week after the board provided an update on the selection process. The DMC president and CEO oversees the organization's $12 million budget along with the numerous affiliate boards under the DMC umbrella including: the Design Review Board, Downtown Mobility Authority, Center City Development Corp., and Center City Revenue Finance Corp. The latter two boards help provide development incentives including development loans and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT).

DMC board chair Benjamin Orgel said the decision was unanimous.

Young's tenure began in March 2021 (he succeeded Jennifer Oswalt). During his time as president and CEO, the DMC helped finance several notable projects including the 100 N. Main redevelopment and the $40 million Downtown Mobility Center. The organization also restructured its PILOT incentive program in July 2023, focusing on the PILOT term lengths and affordable housing.

