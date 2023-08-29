This Downtown Memphis restaurant tops the list of Best Hotel Restaurants in US

Chez Philippe at The Peabody hotel ranks No. 1 among the nation's best hotel restaurants, according to a list released by USA TODAY.

The Downtown Memphis restaurant finished first in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Chez Philippe beat out other hotel restaurants from across the country and was the only Tennessee spot to make the list.

USA TODAY's description notes: “For fine dining with a French twist, look no further than Chez Philippe at the historic Peabody Memphis. Executive Chef Andreas Kisler is at the helm of this top dining destination offering a seven-course menu, which you can enhance with a five-course wining pairing.”

Chez Philippe in the Peabody Memphis hotel.

USA TODAY says each of the hotels on the list goes the extra mile for guests by delivering superior service and amazing atmospheres.

Earlier this month, The Peabody landed at No. 2 among the nation's 10 best "historic" hotels in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Best Hotel Restaurants in the US

Here is the list from this year's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards:

Chez Philippe at The Peabody — Memphis. Mohonk Mountain House’s Main Dining Room — New Paltz, New York Kuro at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City — Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Stonehouse Restaurant at San Ysidro Ranch — Santa Barbara, California. Woods Restaurant at Grand Hotel — Mackinac Island, Michigan. Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel — Richmond, Virginia. Addison at Fairmont Grand del Mar — San Diego, California. Le Cavalier at Hotel Du Pont — Wilmington, Delaware. Jalao NYC at Radio Hotel — New York City. Hartley Kitchen at Kimpton Shane Hotel — Atlanta.

