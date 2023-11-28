A downtown Milwaukee hotel opened months before COVID. It's set for a foreclosure auction

The four-story, 132-room Cambria Hotel, is in foreclosure, and will be sold at a sheriff's auction.

A downtown Milwaukee hotel that opened just five months before the COVID-19 pandemic is in foreclosure, and to be sold at a sheriff's auction.

The four-story, 132-room Cambria Hotel, 503-521 N. Plankinton Ave., opened in October 2019.

It was developed by Chicago-based Murphy Development Group LLC and is the only Cambria in the Milwaukee area.

Executives at Murphy Development didn't respond to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's requests for information about why the hotel ended up in foreclosure.

The Cambria's opening preceded the COVD-19 pandemic − which devastated the hotel industry.

A foreclosure suit was filed in July by Atlanta-based Access Point Financial LLC, also known as APF-CS LLC. The defendant is Integrated Plankinton Milwaukee LLC, which shares an address with Murphy Development, according to state corporation records.

A $17.5 million foreclosure judgment was entered in November by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Thomas McAdams. The sheriff's sale is scheduled for Dec. 18.

The Cambria brand focuses on business travelers, with modern, stylish rooms and bistro dining, according to its franchisor, Rockville, Maryland.-based Choice Hotels International Inc.

The downtown Cambria has continued to operate under a receivership, according to online court records.

The Cambria's foreclosure sale comes after downtown's Hampton Inn and Suites, 176 W. Wisconsin Ave., was taken over in August by its lender, a subsidiary of Oak Brook, Illinois-based of Evergreen Bank Group. That occurred through a deed in lieu of foreclosure.

An affiliate of Lisle, Illinois-based E.M.A. Hospitality plans to reopen the Hampton Inn, which closed in May.

