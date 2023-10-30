A downtown office building was to become apartments. It will instead seek new office users

A historic and nearly vacant downtown office building, at 225 E. Mason St., has been sold to a Florida-based group.

A downtown Milwaukee office building that was to be converted to apartments has been sold to a group that plans to restock it with office tenants.

The 10-story, 30,800-square-foot building, 225 E. Mason St., was sold for $1,195,000 to MAQ Sentinel LLC, according to a newly filed deed.

The new owner is affiliated with Margate, Florida-based real estate investor MAQ Group Inc. Its owner, Rab Masroor, couldn't be immediately reached for information about the company's plans.

MAQ Group apparently plans to "spruce up" the building and fill it with new office tenants, said Doug Young, whose Sentinel Suites LLC was the seller.

Young, of Grayslake, Illinois, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the building is nearly empty. It has one office tenant that is leasing around 1,000 square feet.

That's because a previous owner, Mason Street Ventures LLC, didn't renew leases while pursuing plans to convert the historic building into 33 apartments.

Sentinel Suites sold the building to Mason Street Ventures in 2021 for $2.1 million.

But those plans didn't proceed. Sentinel Suites took back ownership in January in what Young characterized as a repossession under a land contract.

The building was constructed in 1892 and designed in the Romanesque Revival style, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

It housed the Milwaukee Sentinel newspaper until 1930, according to the society. It later housed Loewi & Co. financial services firm.

Other downtown office buildings being converted to apartments include the 100 East office tower, 100 E. Wisconsin Ave.

