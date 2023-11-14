Downtown Topeka is getting dressed up for the holidays. This contest will let public vote.

Downtown Topeka Inc. is having its fourth annual holiday window-decorating contest.

Rebecca Ellsworth, owner of The Vintage Fox at 114 S.W. 8th Ave., said she recommends downtown businesses make their displays original.

The Vintage Fox won last year's contest with a classic Christmas layout of red and green colors, a Santa display and more.

"We're going totally different this year," Ellsworth said, "but just keep it original and try to think of something new and fun and not just painting on a window or a banner."

A family stops Saturday to listen to The Vintage Fox owner Rebecca Ellsworth, right, share about details she is putting into her window display. The Vintage Fox won the Downtown Topeka Inc. decorating competition last year and is creating a more oddity-inspired theme for this year's display.

How does the competition work?

Downtown businesses are encouraged to create window displays before voting starts Dec. 1. A winner will be announced Dec. 20.

Community members and visitors may text votes to 785-333-8084 to cast their ballots for the best displays. One vote per phone number, per day will count toward the results, a release said.

President of DTI and director of river strategies Ashley Gilfillan said there are many creative entrepreneurs and business owners in the area.

Rebecca Ellsworth, owner of The Vintage Fox, steps back to see how her window display is turning out as she puts in details, including three taxidermy foxes, for the holiday window-decorating contest downtown.

“I can’t wait to see their colorful window displays throughout the district," Gillfillan said. "With the Evergy Plaza Christmas tree lighting, Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade and more coming up, it’s going to be a festive holiday season in the capital city.”

The winner will win $500 and a feature on DTI’s social media.

John Koop, director of Greater Topeka Partnership, said he is excited to see what businesses create for the contest and is thrilled to organize this year's Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade.

More: This new event venue near downtown Topeka plays up its warehouse feel and character

“Not only is the window-decorating contest going to be one of our best yet, this year’s parade will have plenty of fun, festive new features that families won’t want to miss," Koop said. "Join us downtown for a holiday to remember!”

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Downtown Topeka dressing up for holidays. Public can vote for winner