Downtown Union Street is busy with construction. Here's all the updates we know so far.

NEW BEDFORD – Downtown Union Street is busy bustling with construction and renovations as the area gets a new facelift with enhanced restaurant experiences and new businesses preparing to move in.

At 22 Union St., construction is underway for a new restaurant under the ownership of The Black Whale’s Steve Silverstein set for summer 2024.

“Servedwell is going to create an upscale Mexican place where the bar is hopping, the food is bright, flavorful and affordable, the music a little bit louder and the art is stimulating,” Silverstein said.

New plans ‘in the works’ for former Union Flats restaurant

Cultivator Shoals, just a few doors up, once owned by Silverstein, was transferred to Al Santos, original owner of The Black Whale.

According to Santos, they are constructing igloos for people to sit inside during the winter on the front patio.

At 34 Union St., Play continues to thrive after a piece of the roof collapsed during a storm in August. The arcade-style restaurant expanded into another room in March 2022.

According to owner Adam Katz, additional construction is to have the brick face repointed as part of a store front rehabilitation grant.

At 39 Union St., Union Flats sadly closed permanently in September 2023. Santos also took ownership over the space with plans to open a new restaurant soon.

“We’re in the works,” he said. “The concept is not quite finalized but we’re freshening up the place.”

Former Kruger Brother Ship Supply will no longer be a restaurant

At Moby Dick’s Brewing Co, renovations are still underway for the separate function space that will seat 49 people, with plans to open by the end of the year.

According to David Slutz, president of Moby Dick’s, he said it will be called “The Launch” and feature a skiff hanging over the main area.

As for the former Kruger Brothers Ship Supply store at 49 Union, plans were announced in January 2022, to turn this space into a restaurant under the ownership of Jason P. Lanagan, owner of Lanagan & Co.

According to Lanagan, they are not moving forward with building a restaurant and are selling their liquor license as well.

“We feel it’s better suited for something substantial, like it should be a 4-5 story building that could be for housing,” he said. “Now might not be the time, but we are patient and when the timing is right… it could be 5 years from now or 10 years from now… we would like to do something substantial on that site.”

Lanagan said there are already plenty of restaurants in the neighborhood, so he felt they didn’t need to also put a restaurant stake in the ground.

“We can provide some other type that supports the restaurant there,” he said. “We are trying to be good neighbors. That’s why we decided to punt. And sit back and see the long term vision. It’ll just be a vacant building until we can figure out what we can do with that.”

New retail areas to welcome new tenants soon

At the corner of Johnny Cake Hill and Union, The Cozy Crib re-opened while construction is almost completed for two additional tenants to move into the building next door.

Meanwhile the 117 Union St. apartment complex project is still in construction with plans to be completed early next year.

According to the website, residents will have a number of unique floor plans to choose from which will consist of studios, one, two and three bedrooms. This brand new 45-unit community will provide the convenience of on-site laundry, a community room, on-site management and 24-hour maintenance.

There will also be an opportunity for retailers on the bottom level.

