Downtown Worcester CVS Pharmacy to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy at 110 Front St., which opened in 2005 after moving from the nearby Worcester Common Outlets, is due to close by the end of the year.

WORCESTER — The CVS Pharmacy at 110 Front St. is closing Nov. 1, the company confirmed Monday night.

The downtown Worcester location, across from City Hall and on the same block as the Mercantile Center, is a convenience store and pharmacy. Its customers include residents of various downtown apartments and workers in nearby office buildings.

The Front Street location was previously a part of Worcester Common Outlets, an indoor mall that was once at the base of the Mercantile Center. CVS moved to its current location in 2005.

Amy Thibault, a spokeswoman for Rhode Island-based CVS, confirmed the closing plans.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," Thibault said in a statement. "Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community."

All prescriptions at the store will be transferred to the CVS at 400 Park Ave., although customers can choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS location, Thibault said.

All employees are being offered roles in the company that are comparable to their current position at the store, Thibault said.

Franklin Realty Advisors, the owner of the 110 Front St. property, did not return a request for comment Monday night on the future of the property.

As with several CVS locations nationwide, several of the Front Street store's everyday items such as toothbrush and razors have been locked away as large chains deal with an increase in shoplifting.

The remaining CVS Pharmacy locations in the city are at the following streets: Park Avenue, Grafton Street, West Boylston Street, Lincoln Street, Stafford Street, Southwest Cutoff, Chandler Street. The West Boylston Street location includes a Minute Clinic.

The downtown pharmacy, at Front and Commercial streets, sits on a corner that once held the Brewer Building, anchored by Brewer Pharmacy. The building was razed in 1967 as part of downtown redevelopment.

