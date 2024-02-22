Downtown's Baird Center will play a key RNC role. A $456 million expansion is almost done

Downtown Milwaukee’s Baird Center, which will play a key role in July's Republican National Convention, is close to completing a $456 million expansion project.

Here's a look at the expanded convention center, how it will be used for the RNC and other events, and how the project was publicly financed.

Baird Center's expansion doubles the space

The expansion is doubling the convention center's space − allowing it to host more than one major event at the same time.

It's adding 112,000 square feet to the main exhibition hall for a total of 300,000 square feet.

That hall is on the third floor of the older south building, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., and the new north building, 405 W. Kilbourn Ave. The Baird Center runs above West Wells Street, which separates the other floors of both buildings.

The development also is creating a second ballroom on the north building's fourth floor. Known as the Baird Ballroom, the 30,000-square-foot facility includes its own kitchen as well as the outdoor Baird Sky View Terrace.

Baird Center north building features grand staircase, waterfall

The north building will have additional signature features. They include a broad "collaborative staircase," where people can sit, running from the ground floor to the second floor.

A collaborative staircase running from the ground floor to the second floor, part of the Baird Center $456 million expansion project, on Tuesday February 13, 2024 at in Milwaukee, Wis.

Also, a recirculating cascade of water will fall 35 feet along a large window at the corner of West Kilbourn and North Phillips avenues. It's an homage to the Great Lakes, Lake Michigan and Milwaukee's role in freshwater technology.

Meanwhile, a visitors information center will have its own entrance on 821 N. Phillips Ave. It will be operated by Visit Milwaukee, a publicly funded nonprofit group which promotes Milwaukee as a travel destination.

The north building will include smaller meeting rooms, and 400 indoor parking spaces for both Baird Center guests and people going to Bucks games and other downtown events.

Baird Center project includes sensory rooms, building updates

Other new features include sensory rooms, where people on the autism spectrum, or with other sensory issues, can take a break from events.

Story continues

Those rooms include carpets, wall finishes, furniture and other features designed with the help of KultureCity, a nonprofit organization focused on sensory accessibility and inclusion.

High end LED lighting is installed in the new Baird Ballroom, part of the Baird Center $456 million expansion project, on Tuesday February 13, 2024 at in Milwaukee, Wis.

Also, lighting and carpets were updated in the south building to create a seamless experience for convention attendees using both buildings.

Some south building artworks were removed last year, drawing criticism. Meanwhile, 21 artists, many of them local, have been commissioned to create new works for display in both the south and north buildings.

RNC won't be expanded Baird Center's first event

The expansion project will be substantially completed in March − four months ahead of the RNC.

The Baird Center will host news media outlets from throughout the world covering the convention, which runs July 15-18.

The Baird Ballroom will host "hospitality functions" during the convention, said Marty Brooks, president and chief executive officer of Wisconsin Center District, the state-created agency which operates the convention center.

Marty Brooks, Wisconsin Center District President and Chief Executive Officer, poses for a photo in the Baird Sky View Terrace on Tuesday February 13, 2024 at in Milwaukee, Wis.

Also, Brooks expects the Baird Sky View Terrace, with views of Fiserv Forum and Deer District, to be used for live network newscasts.

The expanded center's first event will be a May 16 gala Wisconsin Center District is hosting. It will feature a performance by singer and Broadway star Idina Menzel.

Baird Center bookings are rising

Meanwhile, the number of bookings at the Baird Center is rising.

Then known as the Wisconsin Center, the facility in 2019 hosted 110 events − a pre-pandemic record, said Joe Scialfa, center district director of communications.

The Baird Center hosted 124 events in 2023, and so far has 116 confirmed events for 2024 "with dozens of additional event holds on the calendar," Scialfa said.

The new ability to host major events simultaneously is illustrated by the Baird Center's May 19 calendar.

On that day, it will stage the U.S. Ice Rink Association's 2024 North American Rink Conference and Expo; 2024 World Environmental & Water Resources Congress, and Wisconsin Juniors Volleyball Club's Juniors Grand Slam tournament. Those events are expected to attract more than 8,600 people.

Project funded with taxes on hotels, restaurants, car rentals

The expansion project, which started in summer 2021, was initially budgeted at $420 million. The project's debt will be paid off over 40 years by countywide hotel, restaurant and car rental taxes levied by the center district.

But the project by August 2022 was facing a $36 million shortfall due to inflation and supply chain issues. So, the district board voted to borrow another $20 million to cover the higher costs.

The Baird Center nears the end of its $456 million expansion project on Tuesday February 13, 2024 at in Milwaukee, Wis.

The remaining gap was filled with $4 million of interest income, $5 million from Levy Premium Foodservice LP, which operates food and beverage concessions at the Baird Center and other district buildings, and $7 million from a reserve account.

Annual direct spending by convention center visitors, estimated at $105 million in 2019, is expected to increase to $154 million during the expansion's first year, according to a study by HVS Global Hospitality Services, a consulting firm based in Westbury, New York.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwuakee Baird Center $456 million expansion nearing end as RNC looms