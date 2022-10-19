U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

Downward revision of expectations to profit before tax

Grønlandsbanken A/S
·1 min read
Grønlandsbanken A/S
Grønlandsbanken A/S

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

19 October 2022
Company announcement no. 16/2022

Downward revision of expectations to profit before tax

The BANK of Greenland revises its expectations downwards for the year 2022 to a profit before tax result of DKK 90 - 120 million from an earlier announced level of DKK 120 - 140 million.

The revised downward expectations are due to negative value adjustments caused by the development in the bond market.

The BANK’s core operations follow expectations and there is a continued high customer activity. Depreciations are also in line with expectations.

Best regards
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
General Manager
Contact: +299 34 78 02, mail: mbk@banken.gl

Attachment


