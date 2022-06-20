U.S. markets closed

Dow's recyclable packaging solution is certified to reduce 35% life cycle carbon emissions

·3 min read

The certification quantifies the carbon footprint reduced while providing third-party affirmation of Dow's claims

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow's recyclable packaging solution, enabled by INNATE™ TF Polyethylene Resins for Tenter Frame Biaxial Orientation (TF-BOPE), is now officially certified in China to reduce carbon emissions by 35 percent compared to traditional unrecyclable packaging materials, supporting brand owners in achieving their carbon reduction goals.

Dow Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dow)
Dow Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dow)

TÜV Rheinland, a leading global testing service provider, has certified that the all-PE recyclable packaging created with Dow's INNATE™ TF-BOPE emits 0.0194 kg carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) during its lifecycle, while traditional stand-up pouch packaging made with polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) composite materials emits 0.0297 kg CO2e.

The verification and validation process included site visits to Fujian Kaida, the packaging manufacturer in China, and Luhai, a Chinese integrated waste management company, as well as product document reviews and interviews with operational, technical and EH&S subject matter experts from Kaida and Luhai to calculate carbon emissions of this recyclable packaging from cradle to grave.

"This certification is testament to the value of Dow's recyclable packaging solutions in supporting customers to achieve their carbon reduction goals," said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific Commercial Vice President of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. "Adopting recyclable packaging is a step in the right direction to advance a sustainable future, and we strive to continue working closely with our partners to promote the circular economy for plastics."

This recyclable packaging solution has been adopted by Liby for the laundry pods. By replacing all its unrecyclable flexible packaging with Dow's recyclable packaging solution by 2025, Liby estimates that 4 million kg CO2e can be saved every year.

About Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Packaging and Specialty Plastics (P&SP), a business unit of Dow (NYSE: DOW), combines core strengths of R&D, worldwide reach, broad product lines and industry expertise to deliver high performing technologies for end use markets in food packaging, personal hygiene, infrastructure, consumer goods and transportation. P&SP is one of the world's largest producers of polyethylene resins, functional polymers, and adhesives, and enabled by Pack Studios, is a leading innovator and collaborator across the value chain on sustainable application development and circular economy life-cycle design for plastics. www.dowpackaging.com

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership to achieve profitable growth and deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 35,700 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $55 billion in 2021. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

SOURCE Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

