Dow's recyclable packaging solution is certified to reduce 35% life cycle carbon emissions

The certification quantifies the carbon footprint reduced while providing third-party affirmation of Dow's claims

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow's recyclable packaging solution, enabled by INNATE™ TF Polyethylene Resins for Tenter Frame Biaxial Orientation (TF-BOPE), is now officially certified in China to reduce carbon emissions by 35 percent compared to traditional unrecyclable packaging materials, supporting brand owners in achieving their carbon reduction goals.

TÜV Rheinland, a leading global testing service provider, has certified that the all-PE recyclable packaging created with Dow's INNATE™ TF-BOPE emits 0.0194 kg carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) during its lifecycle, while traditional stand-up pouch packaging made with polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) composite materials emits 0.0297 kg CO2e.

The verification and validation process included site visits to Fujian Kaida, the packaging manufacturer in China, and Luhai, a Chinese integrated waste management company, as well as product document reviews and interviews with operational, technical and EH&S subject matter experts from Kaida and Luhai to calculate carbon emissions of this recyclable packaging from cradle to grave.

"This certification is testament to the value of Dow's recyclable packaging solutions in supporting customers to achieve their carbon reduction goals," said Bambang Candra, Asia Pacific Commercial Vice President of Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics. "Adopting recyclable packaging is a step in the right direction to advance a sustainable future, and we strive to continue working closely with our partners to promote the circular economy for plastics."

This recyclable packaging solution has been adopted by Liby for the laundry pods. By replacing all its unrecyclable flexible packaging with Dow's recyclable packaging solution by 2025, Liby estimates that 4 million kg CO2e can be saved every year.

