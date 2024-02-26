You can get a dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme for $2.29 on Leap Day. Here's how.

There's an extra day on the calendar this year and Krispy Kreme is celebrating by offering customers discounted doughnuts.

The company announced Monday it is offering customers a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen on Thursday, Feb. 29 in honor of Leap Day.

Additionally, customers who have a Feb. 29 birthday can receive a free dozen original glazed doughnuts, no purchase necessary. Proof of birthday is required, Krispy Kreme said.

“An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to ourguests,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “So, we’re sweeteningLeap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every fouryears.”

