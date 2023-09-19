A dozen New Mexico Albertsons stores would be sold in Kroger merger

Sep. 18—Twelve Albertsons Companies stores in New Mexico would be sold if federal regulators approve a merger with Kroger Co.

Kroger and Albertsons are the largest and second-largest grocery chains in the country. They propose selling 413 stores in 17 states — including 12 in New Mexico — to C&S Wholesale Grocers, which owns the Piggly Wiggly chain.

Albertsons has 29 stores in New Mexico, including 23 Albertsons Market stores operated by Albertsons subsidiary United Supermarkets of Lubbock, Texas, which also operates the Market Street stores. Santa Fe has two Albertsons Market stores and the only Market Street in New Mexico.

The announcements by Kroger, Albertsons and C&S mentioned no Kroger stores in New Mexico to be divested. Santa Fe has two Kroger-owned Smith's Food & Drug stores.

Specific stores that will be sold have not been named.

"The divestiture plan ensures no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages," Albertsons and Kroger said in a joint news release.

The Albertsons-Kroger merger is expected to be completed early next year, pending federal approvals, at which time C&S would announce plans for the 413 stores.