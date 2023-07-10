Dozens of lawyers in-line for payouts of over £1m as DWF goes private

Walkie talkie building DWF offices

At least 40 lawyers are set for a payday of over a million pounds each as British law firm DWF prepares to go private.

London-listed DWF on Monday said it is in negotiations to sell itself to Inflexion Private Equity in a deal worth about £342m.

The takeover would result in a lucrative payday for many current and former DWF partners who own shares in the law firm.

More than three dozen own stakes large enough to net them payouts of more than £1m each, according to Telegraph analysis of public filings.

Chief executive Sir Nigel Knowles is in line to receive £2.7m from the sale, plus a potential £2.25m from shares subject to performance conditions and awarded under a deferred bonus plan scheme.

Chief operating officer Matthew Doughty is poised to receive £2.7m, while former chief executive Andrew Leaitherland holds shares worth £2.7m.

Former chief executive Andrew Leaitherland's shareholding in the firm is valued around £2.7m under the deal

The take-private deal would delist DWF from the London Stock Exchange over four years after it became the UK’s largest listed law firm in 2019.

DWF raised £95m in an IPO that gave the international law firm a valuation of £366m. Shares in the business have fallen 40pc since then.

The stock rose 19.8p to 87.8p on news of the takeover negotiations.

The proposal under consideration values DWF at 100p per share, including a special dividend of 3p per share conditional on the deal closing.

In an update to investors, DWF said: “Discussions between DWF and Inflexion are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an offer will be made, even if the pre-conditions are satisfied or waived.”

Inflexion has until August 7 to make a formal offer. The London-based private equity firm previously led the buyout of lawyer rankings company Chambers and Partners in 2018.

The potential sale comes after years of restructuring under Sir Nigel, who replaced Mr Leaitherland as chief executive in 2020. Changes have included closing offices in Singapore, Australia and Belgium, and downsizing in Germany and Dubai.

Sir Nigel, who was previously the managing partner of global law firm DLA Piper, was handed a £530,000 salary and £221,680 bonus last year by DWF, plus over £40,000 in pensions and benefits.

The discussions to go private come as interest in taking law firms public cools. Last year London-based law firm Mishcon de Reya abandoned plans to float on the London Stock Exchange, blaming volatile economic and market conditions.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.