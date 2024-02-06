Dozens of NYCHA workers busted in massive NYC corruption raid

City and federal authorities arrested dozens of New York City Housing Authority workers and contractors Tuesday in a massive corruption investigation, officials said.

More than 60 current and former NYCA employees were charged for receiving kickbacks for awarding contracts at their facilities, federal officials said. The employees are expected to be charged with “bribery and extortion offenses,” a spokesman for the Southern District of New York said.

NYCHA employees were arrested at the Taft Houses and Martin Luther King Houses, both in Harlem, as well as other city housing complexes.

Those arrested were apprehended by the city Department of Investigation, Homeland Security and the office of the Inspector General for Housing and Urban Development.

“The defendants have been charged with allegedly accepting cash payments from contractors in exchange for awarding NYCHA contracts,” the spokesman for the Southern District said Tuesday. “Today’s charges constitute the largest number of federal bribery charges on a single day in Department of Justice history.”

The kickbacks stem from construction, maintenance and no-bid contracts at NYCHA housing complexes, officials said.

Further details were expected to be outlined in a press conference to be held later Tuesday.