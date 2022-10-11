U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,623.50
    -1.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,269.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,975.50
    -9.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.30
    +0.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    -1.17 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9731
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8960
    +0.0080 (+0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    33.13
    +1.77 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1103
    +0.0047 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5640
    -0.1270 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,240.63
    -123.43 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.44
    -7.69 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,916.85
    -42.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Dozo Launches "Paranoic" Disposable Vape Pens

·2 min read

 LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozo is excited to announce the launch of Paranoic disposable vaping devices. The new Paranoic pens are designed to help consumers 'welcome back the essence of life' with each use. Each rechargeable Paranoic pen comes in bold eye-catching packaging.

Dozo is a nationwide eCommerce cannabis brand based in California known for providing consumers with the highest quality hemp items. Dozo is the best source for safe and potent products made from cannabinoid- rich hemp extracts.
Dozo is proud to offer products that inspire you embrace the colors of your life.

Hemp products provide a wide range of health benefits that include better sleep, pain relief, healthy appetite, anxiety relief, and more.

Paranoic disposable vapes are specially designed to oﬀer customers a quality experience with each use. From the unmatched flavors to the bold and futuristic design of the pen itself life will pop with a Dozo Paranoic.

Choose from 9 tasty flavors of Paranoic vapes:

  • Grape Ape ( indica )

  • ATF ( indica )

  • Watermelon OG ( indica )

  • Amnesia ( Sativa)

  • Blue Dream ( Sativa )

  • Green Crack ( Sativa)

  • Forbidden Jelly ( Hybrid)

  • Pineapple Express ( Hybrid )

  • Monalisa ( Hybrid )

Check out Dozo's new Paranoic disposables here : Dozo

Paranoic Disposable Vape Pen Specs

Each Paranoic vape includes 2 grams of hemp-derived cannabinoids. The specific cannabinoids in DOZO Paranoic vape pens are:

  • Delta 8 Live Resin

  • HHC

  • THC-O

  • THC- P

  • THC- H

The vape juice contains USA-grown-hemp- derived cannabinoids and terpenes that are all natural.

Dozo provides a third-party lab test for all its products to ensure the highest standards. Full lab reports are available at https://puredozo.com/lab-reports

The vape pens are available for only $49.99 each.

About Dozo

"At DOZO, our mission is to serve all our customers with the highest quality CBD products that are safe and are produced using the highest industry standards at aﬀordable prices.

We strongly believe in embracing life's every joy with a fun a vibrate energy, and desire to share this outlook through our products. DOZO is here to help up lift them on their journey.

The company sources its hemp from trusted US farms experienced in non- GMO and natural farming practices only.

For more details and updates follow DOZO on:

Instagram https://www.instragram.com/puredozo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puredozocom

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dozo-launches-paranoic-disposable-vape-pens-301644467.html

SOURCE DOZO

Recommended Stories

  • Should You Buy Pot Stocks After Biden's Big Marijuana Moves?

    Joe Biden committed to taking specific actions related to cannabis in his 2020 presidential campaign. On Thursday, President Biden announced pardons for all individuals with prior federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. Biden also directed Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra to review how marijuana is scheduled under the Controlled Substances Act.

  • A record number of Arizonans are dying from fentanyl. Will the elected rise to challenge?

    Overdose deaths are at a record high. We need solutions, and we need them quickly.

  • Credit Suisse Extends Rally as Bidders Line Up for Key Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shares extended their rally to a third day after Bloomberg News reported that bidders are lining up for the bank’s securitized products unit, a key pillar in the downsizing of its investment banking operations.The stock rose as much as 3.7% to 4.61 Swiss francs and has rebounded 18% since plunging to a record closing low on Sept. 29. It’s still down 50% year-to-date.Pimco, Sixth Street and an investor group including Centerbridge Partners are among a shortli

  • Here's Why You Should Hold Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock

    Sun Life Financial (SLF) is well-poised to gain from strategic buyouts, higher large-case group benefits sales, business growth, prudent capital deployment and sufficient liquidity.

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedSemiconductor

  • Danielle Barrs at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

    On how businesses are greening their energy mix

  • Hillenbrand finalizes $579 million acquisition of Linxis Group

    Batesville-based Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) announced Monday it has finalized its acquisition of French company Linxis Group. Linxis Group and its six brands provide mixing, ingredient automation and portioning solutions for the food industry, according to a news release. The firm will add more 1,000 people to Hillenbrand's global headcount.

  • CALB's Debut Was Lukewarm, But China Has Buckets of EV Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Life as a newly minted public company didn’t get off to the roaring start that CALB, China’s third-largest electric vehicle battery maker, might have hoped for, particularly after rivals LG Energy Solution and CATL soared 68% and 44%, respectively, on their day one debuts.CALB listed in Hong Kong late last week to a muted response from investors. After selling shares at HK$38 apiece, the stock closed Monday at HK$34.60. It still wasn’t as poor a performance as Zhejiang Leapmotor T

  • State Street Hires New Compliance Chief From Google

    State Street Corp. said it appointed Yvette Hollingsworth Clark as its new global chief compliance officer.

  • Stellantis, GME Resources seal nickel and cobalt deal for battery production

    PARIS (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis has signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with GME Resources to secure supplies of nickel and cobalt sulphate for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, the two companies said on Monday. The deal marks a further move by the world's fourth largest carmaker to lock down supplies of metals needed for batteries that power EV cars, ahead of an expected surge in global demand as a transition towards cleaner mobility gains traction. Earlier this year the Franco-Italian group signed a lithium supply agreement with developer Vulcan Energy Resources and said it would invest 50 million euros ($48.6 million)to buy an 8% stake in it.

  • All three major U.S. stock indexes remain lower in final hour of trading

    U.S. stocks held onto losses heading into the final hour of trading on Monday, led by declines in the Nasdaq Composite Index. The Nasdaq Composite was down by 0.8% after briefly touching its lowest level since 2020, as investors remained focused on the likelihood of further rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Dow industrials were down by 30 points, or less than 0.1%, after failing to sustain upward momentum. The S&P 500 was also down by 20 points, or 0.6%.

  • JPMorgan Chase Is a Leader, But Now on the Downside

    Banking biggie JPMorgan Chase & Co has a dynamic leader in the form of Jamie Dimon but even his leadership skills and foresight have not prevented a decline in the stock price. Let's check on the stock after Dimon warned about a recession Monday and the bank gets set to report its third-quarter earnings Friday morning.

  • Netflix Ad-Supported Tier ‘Critical’ to Driving Revenue, Analyst Says

    J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth thinks the ad-supported tier in the U.S. and Canada could generate overall revenue of about $1.2 billion in 2023 and $4.6 billion in 2026.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Watch out for this sneaky earnings killer, Morgan Stanley warns

    Beware of inventory pileups, warns Morgan Stanley.

  • This Option Trade Could Net 16% On JPMorgan Earnings — But It's Risky

    A trader selling this spread would receive $50 in option premium and would have a maximum risk of $450. This is a short-term, high risk trade.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bitcoin Is on the Same Bumpy Ride as Stocks. Where Prices Are Likely to Stop Falling.

    and other cryptocurrencies were lower Tuesday as the same sentiment that is driving demand for stocks continued to grip digital assets. As Bitcoin heads further below the key $20,000 level, analysts are watching for where prices may stop falling.

  • IBD 50 Stock To Watch: Defense IT Stock In A Base, Nears New High

    Booz Allen Hamilton is ranked first in the consulting industry group. Management reiterated its 5%-9% revenue growth guidance for fiscal 2023.

  • Binance Exec on the Company's M&A Outlook

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the company may spend over $1 billion this year on deals. Chief Communications Officer Patrick Hillmann says "we're going to continue to keep our powder dry" amid this bear market, while discussing the attractive projects they see in the space.