Dozuki Secures Strategic Investment from Marlin Equity Partners to Support Manufacturing Workforce Performance

Demand-side challenges accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic are driving adoption of frontline focused training platforms in the manufacturing sector.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozuki, a leading purpose-built platform for frontline workforce training in manufacturing operations, is pleased to announce a strategic growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin"). This transaction enables Dozuki to further expand its leadership position in the manufacturing software market by accelerating product innovation and supporting the company's continued growth.

Dozuki has already helped hundreds of manufacturing companies improve the performance and productivity of their frontline workforce with their innovative platform.

Dozuki empowers manufacturers to continuously improve the performance and productivity of their frontline workforce.

The manufacturing sector is facing a unique combination of challenges that have been accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a looming skills shortage, increased workforce turnover, growing complexity of operations, and unprecedented market demand. A recent 2021 report from The Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte indicates that 81% of manufacturers are currently unable to maintain production levels to satisfy demand for their products. Dozuki alleviates these challenges directly by empowering the frontline workforce with the process knowledge and training documentation they need to become productive employees quickly.

"We are beyond excited for what this transaction means for the future of Dozuki. By investing in accelerated platform growth, we look forward to continuing to help our customers achieve scalable digital transformation goals," said Eric Doster, Co-founder and CEO of Dozuki. "Marlin shares our strategic vision of empowering manufacturers to continuously improve the performance and productivity of their frontline workforce, and we are thrilled to take the next step in our evolution with them as our partner."

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. Vista Point Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Dozuki on its investment from Marlin.

About Dozuki

Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA, Dozuki is a software platform that focuses on empowering manufacturers to capture, standardize, and distribute knowledge across their frontline workforce. The innovative, service-first approach from Dozuki is helping manufacturers of all sizes achieve their digital transformation goals while supporting frontline workforce training. For more information, please visit www.dozuki.com.

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $7.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 190 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

