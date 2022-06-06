U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.50
    +42.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,152.00
    +264.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,722.00
    +171.00 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.20
    +20.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.71
    +0.84 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.80
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    +0.46 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6710
    -0.1890 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,401.29
    +1,725.12 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.93
    +23.13 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.48
    +105.53 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

DP World and CDPQ Announce US$5 billion Investment in Strategic Assets in the UAE

·5 min read

Global investment group CDPQ will take an approximately 22% stake in Jebel Ali Port, Jebel Ali Free Zone and the National Industries Park

UAE assets valued at approximately US$23 billion1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - DP World, a global infrastructure-led supply chain solutions provider, and CDPQ, a global investment group, announced today an investment of US$5 billion (CA$6.3 billion) in three of DP World's flagship UAE assets.

CDPQ will invest US$2.5 billion in the Jebel Ali Port, the Jebel Ali Free Zone and the National Industries Park through a new joint venture in which it will hold a stake of approximately 22%2, with the remainder of the transaction being financed by debt. Other long-term investors will have the opportunity to acquire an additional stake of up to US$3 billion. The transaction implies a total enterprise value of approximately US$23 billion for the three assets.

The Jebel Ali Port, Free Zone and National Industries Park together comprise a best-in-class group of infrastructure with a solid long-term track record of growth. Combined, they form a world-class integrated ecosystem for the supply and logistics chains of over 8,700 companies from around the world, serving more than 3.5 billion people globally. The three assets generated pro-forma 2021 revenue of US$1.9 billion.

  • Jebel Ali Port (JAP) — A leading international gateway port and the second largest outside of Asia, ideally located to serve the East-West trade corridor through its connectivity to 150 cities globally via 180+ shipping lanes.

  • Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZ) — The largest free zone in the Middle East and one of the largest in the world. It is home to companies from 140 countries, including approximately 150 Fortune 500 enterprises.

  • National Industries Park (NIP) — A 21 sq. km area designated for manufacturing and processing companies.

The three assets will remain fully consolidated businesses within the DP World Group and day-to-day operations, customers, service providers and employees will not be affected.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: "We are delighted to announce the broadening of our partnership with CDPQ. The DP World and CDPQ co-investments have been very successful thanks to our complementary expertise and long-term investment horizon. We believe this new partnership will enhance our assets and allow us to capture the significant growth potential of the wider region. The transaction3 also achieves our objective of reducing DP World's net leverage to below 4x Net Debt to EBITDA and this has been achieved despite the challenges of the pandemic and recent global economic conditions.  The significant strengthening of our balance sheet, the continued resilience of our business, diversity in our portfolio and continued focus on supply chain solutions will support our target of achieving a strong investment-grade rating for the Group. Overall, we believe this transaction provides a strong platform for the UAE assets to meet their long-term growth objectives, while the stronger balance sheet supports the Group's wider end-to-end supply chain solution strategy, which will drive sustainable value for all DP World stakeholders."

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure at CDPQ, said: "This investment in Jebel Ali is another great illustration of the partnership between CDPQ and DP World, which now spans four continents and eighteen terminals. Today, we are pleased to deepen our long-standing relationship with a world-class logistics and supply chain operator by investing in this strategic trade infrastructure, one that will play a pivotal role in the evolution of the global economy. DP World is well positioned to provide innovative solutions to their customers worldwide, and we welcome this opportunity to invest in a best-in-class group of infrastructure that provides CDPQ with exposure to new fast-growing markets and trade routes in Africa and South Asia."

Tranche 1 (US$5 billion) of the transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022, and tranche 2 (up to US$3 billion) is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.

___________________________________

1 Enterprise Value

2 Through a sub-concession of up to 35 years

3 Pro-forma upon closing and Pre IFRS 16.

About DP World

We are a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 295 business units in 78 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

Our dedicated, diverse, and professional team of more than 97,500 individuals from 158 countries are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships—with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain—relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership.

We think ahead, anticipate change, and deploy industry-leading digital technology to further broaden our vision to disrupt world trade and create smart, efficient, and innovative solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.

About CDPQ

At CDPQ, we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2021, CDPQ's net assets totalled CAD 420 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dp-world-and-cdpq-announce-us5-billion-investment-in-strategic-assets-in-the-uae-301561668.html

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/06/c5309.html

Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Futures rebound as China ADRs rally; tech, growth stocks rise

    Shares of the ride railing firm surged 50% to $2.77 in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that regulators are preparing as early as this week to allow the mobile app back on domestic app stores. Didi, which was hit by a data-related cybersecurity investigation days after its IPO in June 2021, approved delisting its American Depositary Shares last month. "It adds to the optimism that regulatory crackdowns are closer to the end of the tunnel," said Christopher Wong, a senior strategist at Maybank in Singapore, adding that it also fed into hopes about China's reopening and growth momentum.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    What's Warren Buffett's favorite holding period for a stock? Forever. Granted, even Buffett doesn't always hang onto stocks for a long time. But his preference is to do so. Some stocks that Buffett and his team have bought for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About AMC Stock?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) gained widespread popularity for its part in the meme stock frenzy of 2021. Blockbusters have returned to the big screen, helping AMC bounce back from pandemic-forced shutdowns.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • China to conclude cybersecurity probe, Didi app to be restored - WSJ

    The report, citing unnamed people familiar with the issues, is the latest signal to investors that official promises to ease pressure on China's internet sector may be gaining traction. Didi's U.S. shares jumped 50% to $2.78 in pre-market trade as short sellers bailed out while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tech index surged and closed 4.6% higher. Didi did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock plunged nearly 25% during after hours trading on June 1 following its fourth-quarter earnings release. The artificial intelligence (AI) software company's revenue rose 38% year-over-year to $72.3 million, which beat analysts' expectations by about $1 million. The stock plunged in the immediate aftermath of the report, but by Friday's close was trading for more than it was prior to the quarterly report's release.