U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,807.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,819.75
    -29.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,141.50
    -13.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.24
    -1.22 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.90
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1010
    +0.3410 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,402.98
    -957.39 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.85
    -13.84 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,343.73
    -242.18 (-0.88%)
     

DPA delivers solid results despite clear drop in revenue in H1 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DPA Group N.V.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DPA delivers solid results despite clear drop in revenue in H1 2021

Highlights of first half year:

  • Revenue: 64.4 million euro (H1 2020: 71.4 million) due to a decreasing number of professionals (-11%)

  • Gross profit/gross margin: 21.1 million euro; 33.3% (H1 2020: 20.3 million; 28.4%)

  • Cost base was low in H1 2021 due to an explicit focus on cost control in 2020

  • Further increase in labour market tightness; significant investments needed to attract new professionals

  • EBITDA/EBITDA margin: 10.1 million euro; 15.9% (H1 2020: 8.6 million; 12.1%)

  • One-off transaction costs: negative impact of 1.1 million euro on EBITDA

  • Lower travel and transport costs than in 2020: positive impact of 0.6 million euro on EBITDA, primarily realised in Q1 2021

  • Number of working days equal to H1 2020 (124)

Condensed income statement1

H1 2021

H1 2020

in millions of euro or percentages

Net revenue

63.4

71.4

Cost of sales

42.3

51.1

Gross profit

21.1

20.3

Gross margin

33.3%

28.4%

Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation, amortisation and impairments

11.0

11.7

EBITDA

10.1

8.6

EBITDA margin

15.9%

12.1%

Depreciation and amortisation

-3.2

-11.3

Operating result (EBIT)

6.9

-2.7

EBIT margin

10.8%

-3.8%

Financial income and expenses

-0.2

-0.2

Result of associates

0.0

0.0

Profit before tax

6.7

-2.9

Tax on profit

-1.7

-1.1

Net profit/loss

5.0

-4.0

  1. The results for the first six months of 2020 and 2021 have not been audited.

Commenting on the half-year results, DPA CEO Arnold van Mameren said:
“There are two sides to these figures. On the one hand DPA showed that it is able to achieve solid financial results in a very challenging labour market. Demand for DPA professionals remains high and also results in great new projects. The Legal & Public cluster posted nice growth due to the allowances project for the Dutch tax authority (Belastingdienst) and the TOZO scheme projects for municipalities. The Banking cluster, on the other hand, has had to deal with a very challenging banking sector that is seeing a shift from the demand from junior to mid-level/senior professionals. This group of professionals is even scarcer than the more junior professionals.

On the other hand, we are noticing the structural tightening of the labour market, mainly driven by the increasing shortage of specialised, highly educated professionals. Further investments are needed in our internal organisation and in marketing in order to grow in the second half of the year. DPA will continue to invest in the organisation and competencies of our employees with a view to attracting and retaining good professionals.”

Development of first-half 2021 results
Revenue fell by 11.2% in the first half of 2021 to 63.4 million euro (H1 2020: 71.4 million euro). Direct costs fell by 17.2% to 42.3 million euro (H1 2020: 51.1 million). Gross profit increased by 3.9% to 21.1 million euro (H1 2020: 20.3 million). The gross margin rose from 28.4% in the first half of 2020 to 33.3% in the first half of 2021.
The number of professionals under contract fell sharply: from 1,092 at 30 June 2020 to 973 at 30 June 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 6.0% to 11.0 million euro (H1 2020: 11.7 million). As a percentage of revenue, these costs rose to 17.4% (H1 2020: 16.4%). Part of these selling, general and administrative expenses are transaction costs of 1.1 million euro related to Gilde's public offer for all outstanding DPA shares. The profit margin is good due to a lower cost base as a result of cost cuts initiated in 2020 and a 0.6 million euro reduction in fuel, travel and accommodation expenses for professionals compared to the first half of 2020. Most of this was realised in the first quarter as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic only began to be felt in March 2020. In the first half of 2020 EBITDA was negatively affected by the restructuring costs of 1.1 million euro due to the pandemic. EBITDA increased to 10.1 million euro in the first half of the year (H1 2020: 8.6 million), while the EBITDA margin rose to 15.9% (H1 2020: 12.1%).

Segment breakdown
For reporting purposes the six DPA clusters are combined into three segments:

  • Finance & Banking with the Finance and Banking clusters

  • Legal & Public with the Legal & Public cluster

  • IT, Supply Chain & Logistics & Participations with the IT, Supply Chain & Logistics and Participations clusters

Revenue and gross profit by segment
In millions of euro and %

H1 2021

H1 2020

Revenue

Gross profit

Margin %

Revenue

Gross profit

Margin %

Finance & Banking

34.2

10.2

29.8%

41.5

11.7

28.1%

Legal & Public

14.0

6.4

45.6%

10.6

4.0

37.8%

IT, Supply Chain & Logistics & Participations

15.2

4.6

30.1%

19.4

4.6

23.8%

Total

63.4

21.1

33.3%

71.4

20.3

28.4%

Financial position
The net cash flow from operating activities amounted to a positive 6.5 million euro (H1 2020: positive 17.3 million). It should be noted that the government support received in 2020 (which was repaid in August 2020), amounting to approximately 8 million euro, had a major one-off impact on the first half of 2020.

Days sales outstanding (average accounts receivable in days) equalled 28 at 30 June 2021 (30 June 2020: 25). The overall debtor position and sales yet to be invoiced stood at 22.0 million euro (30 June 2020: 22.0 million). The net cash flow from investment activities amounted to a negative 2.5 million euro (H1 2020: positive 0.4 million). The net cash flow from financing activities was a negative 2.9 million euro (H1 2020: 8.0 million negative). This difference is partly caused by the repayment of the long-term loans and the current account credit facility in the first half of 2020.

The net debt position stood at 3.2 million euro (30 June 2020: 4.1 million euro).

DPA had two financing agreements with Rabobank at 30 June 2021– a credit facility and an acquisition financing agreement. The credit facility is for a maximum of 25.0 million euro. The permitted maximum amount is determined based on the balance of 70% of the total amount of ‘revenue yet to be billed’ plus 70% of the total amount of legally pledged claims. The acquisition financing had already been repaid in full at the end of 2021 (30 June 2020: 1.2 million euro).

Employees
After the decline in the number of professionals in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current tight labour market is now causing the number of professionals to stabilise in 2021. It is a challenge to achieve further growth. At 30 June 2021 DPA had 973 professionals (30 June 2020: 1,092) and 142 internal employees (30 June 2020: 160) under contract. An important ratio is the ratio of direct/indirect staff (professionals under contract/internal employees). This ratio fell from 7.1 at 31 March 2021 to 6.9 at 30 June 2021. At 30 June 2021 DPA had 144 self-employed professionals under contract on a full-time basis (30 June 2020: 160).

(on an FTE basis)

30-6-2020

30-9-2020

31-12-2020

31-3-2021

30-6-2021

Professionals

1,092

1,014

982

987

973

Self-employed professionals

160

159

143

160

144

Internal employees

160

143

132

139

142

Because DPA deploys its employees as flexibly as possible and demand for professionals is high, only a limited number of them were left ‘on the bench’ and productivity remained high. At the same time DPA continues to work on developing its professionals through personal coaching, courses and training. Due to unprecedented scarcity in the labour market, further investment is needed to be able to grow again.

Outlook
DPA continues to monitor market developments closely. Current shortages in the labour market mean that DPA will have to invest heavily in order to continue to meet the high demand from our clients for our professionals.

Post balance sheet events
On 27 July 2021 DPA was provided with a new current account financing facility for up to 2.5 million euro.
On 30 July 2021 DPA expanded its stakes in DPA Supply Chain, DPA Privacy and DPA Tax to 100% by exercising call options. DPA already had decisive control over these subsidiaries, which meant that they were already consolidated.

Public offer by New Horizons
On 1 March 2021 DPA and Gilde Equity Management Benelux Partners B.V. (Gilde) jointly announced that they agreed on a recommended public offer, with committed financing, by an entity of Gilde for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of DPA at an offer price of 1.70 euro (cum dividend) per share in cash. Following the post-acceptance period New Horizons Holding B.V. holds 93.0% of the issued and outstanding capital, i.e. 43,679,894 shares.

DPA Group N.V.
DPA connects organisations with professionals who have the right knowledge and know-how. Under thes motto ‘improving your performance’ the company gives its employees room to be driven about their profession and continuously work on their professional and personal development. This enables them to help clients realise improvements and innovations. DPA is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Further information can be found at www.dpa.nl

Further information
For more information please contact Sharon Hulkenberg at sharon.hulkenberg@dpa.nl or on +31 (0)6 5141 1647.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements about future events. The press release is a reflection of the plans, objectives and ambitions of DPA based on the current insights and assumptions of the Management Board. Such statements are not established facts and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond DPA’s control. As a result, actual results or developments may differ materially from future results or developments either implied or expressly stated in the forward-looking statements. DPA does not assume any obligation to update or revise any information in light of changes in policy, developments, expectations, etc. This press release may contain ‘inside information’, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Johnson & Johnson Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 34.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Johnson & Johnson’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson investors have likely been extremely disappointe

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.