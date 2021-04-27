DPIS Builder Services Acquires Energy Business from Ensign Building Solutions

Addition solidifies DPIS as the leading provider of builder services in the US.

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DPIS Builder Services (DPIS) announces the acquisition of the Home Energy Division of Ensign Building Solutions. Ensign is a leading provider of home construction, moisture management, energy efficiency, and indoor air quality services in the Southeast. The addition of this business solidifies DPIS as the largest HERS rater in Georgia and strengthens the company's East Region. The East Region currently services the needs of builders in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. DPIS's acquisition of Ensign's Energy business further expands the company's national footprint, capabilities, and staff, which now includes over 600 locally positioned employees providing the largest suite of builder services in half of the states in the US from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

DPIS & Ei joint logo (PRNewsfoto/DPIS Builder Services)

"I am excited that we are bringing such a great team of highly experienced people from Ensign to work with us at DPIS as we continue to develop relationships and partnerships throughout our East Region. We welcome them to the team and look forward to servicing our clients with a level of expertise that is second to none," says Ted Konechne, President of the East Region. "I am honored to have this opportunity to lead a talented team providing a broad array of builder services."

Ted Konechne is an industry veteran who was formerly the Vice President of Engineering in the West Region of DPIS. Ted is ideally suited to lead the East Region, with nearly 30 years of residential new construction experience. Ted began his career in building science in a family construction business upon his return from military service. He went on to work with the National Association of Home Builders in Washington DC, Pulte Homes in Northern Virginia, and Beazer Homes in Virginia and Texas before changing careers and entering the HVAC business where he built a HVAC design and installation business within an existing residential new construction plumbing and electrical contracting company in Texas. Ted has worked closely with the EPA and Energy Star™ for Homes programs and is active in the National Association of Home Builders, having previously served as local and state President in South Dakota, and currently serves on the Dallas Builders Association Board of Directors. Ted won a National Home Quality Comfort award in 2011 for a Geothermal home he designed and managed in Carrollton, Texas.

David Goulding, owner and founder of Ensign Building Solutions says, "moving our Home Energy Division to DPIS is an exciting development, especially for our client base who will now benefit from expanded services that DPIS offers on a national scale. When we were approached by DPIS to acquire our Home Energy Division, we decided that they were the best partner to help our clients as we move into a new era of national focus on efficient and sustainable homes." Says David, "I am also pleased that our Home Energy Division employees will benefit from new opportunities offered by DPIS while continuing to develop existing client relationships as they move to working with DPIS."

According to Jonathan Risch, CEO of DPIS, "Acquiring Ensign's Home Energy business is a natural fit with our growth objectives in the East region and nationwide. Like DPIS, Ensign is a certified HERS rater and provides code and above code inspections for programs such as EnergyStar™, EarthCents by Georgia Power, Environments for Living (EFL), and EarthCraft House. Adding Ensign's Home Energy business to DPIS solidifies our capacity in the region offering the largest suite of builder services covering the entire construction process from foundation to final fit and finish. What sold us on this acquisition was our similar customer service-oriented cultures. Like DPIS, Ensign is clearly focused on partnering with customers to ensure their success."

About DPIS Builder Services

DPIS Builder Services (Houston, Texas) provides end to end solutions for the construction industry, offering a full range of inspection, design, engineering, and quality assurance services for residential and commercial applications. DPIS acquired the Ei Companies in 2020, and structural engineers PTS/USC and the Ensign Building Solutions Home Energy Division in 2021, making the combined company the largest provider of energy inspections and other builder services in the United States. Today as one company, DPIS services the needs of the construction industry in half of the US states spanning from the Atlantic to the Pacific. DPIS will continue to grow through a series of organic initiatives and acquisitions to solidify the company's position as the leading builder services company in the United States. DPIS Builder Services is owned by Saw Mill Capital, LLC (Briarcliff Manor, New York).

Contact: Carole Firth, Marketing Manager

Cell: (725) 502-4004

Email: cfirth@eicompanies.com

